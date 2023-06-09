ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Smith on steady ground as he reverts to old ways

Aussie maestro revealed he was forced to contend with some unusual David Warner footmarks during his majestic 121, which was made after he switched back to the batting technique he used with such success in the 2019 Ashes

Louis Cameron at The Oval, London

9 June 2023, 07:45 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo