'Mind-boggling': Smith defends selection amid pitch confusion

Variation the key for Aussie spin trio: Smith

Australia's leading players have hit back at "mind-boggling" commentary over selection and performances on their tour of India, amid confusion over which pitch the Border Gavaskar Trophy series finale will be played on.

Less than 48 hours out from the final Test, fill-in captain Steve Smith did not know which of the two pitches being prepared in Ahmedabad would be used for the final Test of a series India currently leads 2-1.

Smith said the curator told him on Tuesday morning there was a 60 per cent chance of playing on one nearer the eastern side of the ground that featured predominantly black soil, and a 40 per cent chance of playing on another surface that consisted primarily of red soil.

Travis Head and Steve Smith inspect the pitch // Getty

The star batter, who will captain his 38th Test this week as he continues to stand in for Pat Cummins, said he could not recall being uncertain over which pitch would be used so close to the start of a game.

"The short answer is no," Smith said when asked if he knew which pitch would be used. "There's two prepared."

But India coach Rahul Dravid inspected only one pitch on Tuesday afternoon – the one featuring more black soil – and claimed he was none the wiser as to why a second was still being protected by a rain sheet.

"I don't know why two strips are covered," Dravid said. "I never asked him why he covered the other one. But I don't know what that was. We're playing on this one, I have no idea about the other one."

India coach Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium // cricket.com.au

Smith stressed that he preferred playing on challenging pitches compared to flat ones, while Dravid suggested the push to avoid draws to maximise World Test Championship points may be one of the reasons behind bowler-friendly surfaces being dished up.

"Everyone's trying to produce wickets that eventually (produce) results in these games. That's natural. You would be looking to produce wickets where the ball probably has a little more sway over the bat," said Dravid.

Australia expect the surface that has notionally been chosen at the Narendra Modi Stadium to offer lower bounce than the other one, mirroring conditions they have encountered for Tests in Delhi and Indore.

The visitors are not expected to announce their XI until the toss on Thursday morning but it would appear the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann are unlikely to be broken up.

In a series where Australia's pace bowlers are averaging over 50, Smith insisted their spin-heavy approach was justified.

"It's been weird with a bit of the commentary back home, people talking about us playing three quicks and one spinner," said the 33-year-old.

"It's kind of mind-boggling to me when we look at these surfaces and we see what we've had – 11 innings in six days or something like that. Spinners have taken the bulk of the wickets and you see how difficult it is to play the spin.

"It's kind of odd to hear that kind of commentary.

"But we've had faith in what we're trying to do and it's good that we are able to show that we can play with three spinners and win."

There was considerable flak after Australia went down 0-2 in the series after a frantic collapse in Delhi.

Lyon, who snared 11 wickets in Indore to keep hopes of a drawn series alive, stressed Indian conditions have changed significantly since some of the ex-players they have been criticised by played in the country.

"It's a bloody hard place to play cricket over here, especially when things are so foreign for you and all your teammates," the off-spinner told the Unplayable Podcast, adding he had been in contact with former teammates Michael Hussey and Brad Haddin during the series.

"It's probably up there with one of the biggest pressure series going around, so there's a lot of pressure going on, there's a lot of people with a lot of opinions.

"It's bloody hard. It's not like the wickets that everyone played on back in the day.

"The wickets are made to spin. It's a challenge and, as we have seen throughout this whole Test series, it happens that quickly and it can be really hard to stop when a bowler or a team gets the momentum."

It had been a rarity for Australia to pick three spinners in Tests, having only done it once in 17 years before this series, but Smith believes it has been an effective ploy in India.

"I think just the variation all the spinners have (is beneficial)," he said.

"Kuhnemann spinning the ball away from the bat, bowled really well that first morning (in Indore) in particular when the wicket was … a bit more 'stoppy' than it was as the game went on.

"'Gazza' (Lyon) has obviously gone from strength to strength, Murph can bowl a bit more side-spinning than Nathan can and maybe doesn't get as much bounce and can defend really well as we saw last game when he had to.

"They are all different but they all have good knowledge of the game, a good understanding of what they are trying to do and think it's been great that we've been able to play three spinners and show we can do it effectively."