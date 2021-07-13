Vodafone Men's Ashes

But a peek of Smith's peak as Test batting legacy awaits

Eleven years on from his Test debut, Steve Smith finds himself at an interesting point in his career: are his best batting years behind him, or will the challenges of the next 18 months push him to still greater heights?

Adam Burnett

13 July 2021, 02:40 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

