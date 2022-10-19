ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Smith set to make way for David in World Cup XI

Australia's selection chief George Bailey says Steve Smith is not slated to be in the starting XI for the T20 World Cup clash with New Zealand

AAP

19 October 2022, 08:41 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo