Smith to play for Sixers, will face off with Warner in BBL|12

Steve Smith will play in KFC BBL|12 this summer after the Aussie superstar struck a deal with Cricket Australia for a return to the Sydney Sixers.

Smith, who captained the Sixers to the first ever BBL title in 2011-12, will be available for as many as four regular season matches and potentially finals following the New Year's NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa in Sydney.

That means a mouth-watering face off with David Warner at the SCG looms on January 21 in the second Sydney Smash after the Australian opener inked a deal with the Thunder in August to end his nine-year Big Bash absence this summer.

Smith is also expected to be available for the Sixers' fixtures against defending champions the Perth Scorchers at the SCG on January 15, the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour on January 17, the Hurricanes in Hobart on January 23, as well as the first weekend of the BBL|12 finals should they qualify before the Australia Test squad departs for a four-match tour of India at the start of February.

Smith given all clear after bizarre appeal in BBL Qualifier

It's been two seasons since the 33-year-old last featured in the Big Bash after his and the Sixers requests to play in the BBL|11 finals last January were blocked by the other states.

He last played Big Bash in January 2020 when he made four appearances for the Sixers and was part of their BBL|09 championship team, scoring 21 off 12 balls in the final.

Smith, who yesterday captained Australia to a 419-run victory over the West Indies to sweep the Frank Worrell Trophy contest, has agreed to play for the Sixers as a replacement player and will provide cover for when overseas recruits Chris Jordan and James Vince depart for the UAE T20 league in early January.

Smith's hopes of featuring in the tournament appeared over last week when the Sixers announced Edwards brothers Jack and Mickey to the final two spots on their 18-player roster, but the Australian great was able to secure a spot as a replacement.

Smith has fallen out favour with national selectors in the shortest format of late, only playing once during the recent T20 World Cup after being edged out of the side by globetrotting power-hitter Tim David.

The Big Final - Steve Smith

But his BBL record is solid, with 619 runs at 32.57 and a strike rate of 129.49 in 24 matches for the Sixers.

"My T20 cricket hasn't been as good as I would like it to be, so I wanted to get some cricket in to prepare for that (Sri Lanka) series (in January) and to not be allowed to play in my domestic tournament, that was the most disappointing thing for me," said Smith in August about not being able to play for the Sixers in BBL|11.

Smith's commitment means the only centrally contracted Australian players not linked to a Big Bash club this summer is the fast bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who have opted to prioritise their fitness for international cricket amid a gruelling Test schedule.

Head of Sydney Sixers, Jonathan Robinson-Lees, said Smith and his management recently confirmed he would be available to play in BBL|12 after his international commitments had finished in January.

"That is great news for the Sixers, the BBL and for fans," Robinson-Lees said.

"We are really excited for the team and especially our fans, who will now get to see one of the world's greatest players in magenta this summer."

QUICK SINGLE Smith leads strong defence of under-pressure Warner

Smith joins veterans Moises Henriques and Steve O'Keefe as the only players on the Sixers list that remain from that BBL|01 title-winning team.

"Steve Smith is a Sixer. He has been part of this club from the start, and he will be part of this club for as long as he wants to be," Sixers skipper Henriques said.

"Even last year when he couldn't play he was still around the group, he was still with us.

"He's just so heavily invested in the group, whether he's away playing Tests and sending messages, because he's such a big cricket snuff he finishes a day of Test cricket and then he watches us play during the night.

"He'll usually send a few texts off to the boys after the game and give his two cents worth.

"He has always known that the door is open to him playing with us again and we are really excited that our fans will get to see him in four matches in the latter half of the season, including two at the SCG."