KFC BBL|12

Smith to play for Sixers, will face off with Warner in BBL|12

Australia superstar Steve Smith will play as many as four Big Bash matches for the Sydney Sixers this summer after agreeing to a last-minute stint as a replacement player

Jack Paynter

12 December 2022, 07:03 AM AEST

@jackpayn

