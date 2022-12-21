Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Smith backs Warner to deliver under pressure

David Warner goes into Boxing Day without a Test ton in almost three years, but long-time teammate Steve Smith has backed him to deliver in Melbourne

AAP

21 December 2022, 02:51 PM AEST

