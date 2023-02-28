'Not my finest moment': New skipper out to atone

'What the hell am I doing?': Smith bemoans Delhi dismissal

Steve Smith believes the Test captaincy can help him recapture his best with the bat after being left dumbstruck and angry at his Delhi dismissal that catapulted Australia into calamity.

Pat Cummins' return home for personal reasons will see vice-captain Smith take the reins of the Test side for the third time in a little over a year, this time with the Aussies desperately attempting to breathe life into their India campaign.

The likely returns of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will be major additions for the third Test in Indore but the visitors know they must find ways to score more runs and avoid the batting collapses that have plagued them in the first two matches.

The most recent of those – a monumental procession of 8-28 that saw Australia go from a position of strength to a six-wicket defeat within hours – was sparked by Smith falling lbw to Ravichandran Ashwin while attempting his first sweep shot of the series.

The 33-year-old conceded he had been left in disbelief by his exit.

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, ‘what the hell am I doing?’" Smith told reporters.

"I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment.

"Certainly something to learn from, I'm still learning as well. It wasn't the way I wanted to play, particularly when I had the field set for all of us – they had the field out.

"We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about …when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo.

"Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men out and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it."

Australia are yet to decide on their XI for the match at the Holkar Stadium, where Australia have played just once before, a 2017 ODI which saw a Smith-captained side, also featuring Travis Head and Peter Handscomb, lose to India by five wickets.

The pitch they viewed two days out from the start of the Test was surprisingly well-grassed, though it was bare from around a five-metre length to the crease at either end, with Smith tipping it to play similarly to Nagpur and Delhi.

The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium ahead of the third Test in Indore // cricket.com.au

Batters have faced questions over whether they were too timid in the first Test and too bold in the second. Ultimately, Australia insist each batter must find their own individual method to tackle an Indian attack that has consistently had their number.

But Smith has urged teammates against going to the crease thinking that Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja, who have all but nine of the 40 Australian wickets to fall to their names in this series, will bowl a ball that is too good for them.

"There'll be odd times when you get a very good ball and get dismissed," he said. "(But) I don't like the term, 'have (a ball) with your name on it' so much, you've got to try and take that out of your mind.

"If you get in, you get used to the conditions as such, the pace of the wicket, the bounce, all those kinds of things.

Smith trains in Delhi before travelling to Indore for the third Test // Getty

"You’ve got to try and make it count and our batters have probably been guilty (of not doing that). I got 30 first Test, Marnus (Labuschagne) has got a few starts, guys haven't been able to go on and make a big total and two guys together getting that one partnership can make a difference.

"I think Petey’s been outstanding in both first innings and he's been left stranded. If he had someone to bat with, and we make the most of those first innings a little bit more as well, things could certainly be different.

"We've got to try and put that out of our mind … we've got to learn to adapt a little bit better."

On his third Test tour of India after also playing in series defeats in 2013 and 2017, Smith says he understands the rhythms of this part of the world.

The star batter was captain of Australia in all formats when for the 2017 campaign, which Australia lost 1-2 despite him having what he regards as his finest hour on the subcontinent having scored three centuries in four Tests.

Having so far failed to recreate that mastery this time around, managing just 71 runs at 23.66 in four innings, Smith is hopeful the leadership can help him return to form.

"It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence.

"I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat