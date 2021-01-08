Smith sees funny side of 'form' criticism after another SCG ton

It might not have been legibly written on the warrior face Steve Smith sported upon posting yet another century today, but suggestions the recently crowned 'Men's Test Player of the Decade' had somehow lost his touch had led him to giggle.

As he pointed out after completing his 27th Test hundred, barely a month after scoring consecutive ODI tons against the same opponent (India) at the same venue (SCG), if form had indeed deserted him it must have packed up and left without so much as a goodbye wave.

Smith acknowledged his return heading into the third match of the Vodafone Series – 10 runs from four innings at an average of 3.33 – didn't quite measure up to the ICC accolade showered upon him late last year.

But when you've scored more Test runs (7,368) than Bradman at an average (61.91) second-only to the game's batting benchmark, any string of single-figure scores must be explained as an aberration rather than a recalibration.

"I read a lot of things, as I've said numerous times and plenty of people said I was out of form," Smith mused this evening after his 131 lifted Australia to a first-innings total of 338 with India 2-96 in reply after day two of the third Test.

"So it was nice to come back into form, if that's what you want to call it.

"It was only about three of four weeks ago I scored two hundreds at the SCG, so it makes me laugh sometimes when people say that kind of thing.

"I missed out in the first two Test matches obviously, and came back today and scored some runs and helped put us in a decent position."

Anyone who has watched Smith compile his remarkable runs record since India's first Test tour to Australia under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2014-15 would have recognised the signs he was bound for a big score from the outset of his latest innings.

Whispers that India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had perfected a kryptonite version of his famous 'carrom' ball to claim Smith's wicket twice within a handful of deliveries in the first two Tests had clearly pricked the former Australia skipper's ears.

He had been at the wicket less than five overs yesterday when Ashwin entered the attack, and Smith duly flicked his sixth delivery to the mid-wicket fence to signal the battle was on.

The first ball of Ashwin's next over was lofted over the spinner's head for another four as Smith more than doubled his series aggregate to date within half an hour of batting, and that was sufficient for him to find his rhythm having rediscovered his 'hands' prior to the Dettol ODI Series.

"I decided to be a bit more positive," Smith said this evening of his contest with Ashwin.

"Early on I hit him over his head, just to put a bit of pressure on him to bowl where I wanted him to bowl.

"It was a concerted effort to do that and I was happy with the way I played him.

"I just wanted to be a bit faster on my feet, put pressure on, come down the wicket sometimes, and play off the back foot a bit better."

It was that 2014-15 series against India when Smith announced himself as Test cricket's newest batting maestro, a title that has since been sporadically challenged by Kohli and New Zealand's Kane Williamson who recently replaced Smith as the world's top-ranked Test batter.

But over the intervening six years, the reliance Australia places on their batting mainstay to set up Test matches has become increasingly stark.

Today's batting effort represented the first time Australia has passed 300 for the Test summer, and that was achieved largely through Smith's hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's 91 with debutant opener Will Pucovski (62) the only other player to reach 25.

After that trio had combined for two 100-run stands, Australia slumped to lose their last eight wickets for 132 with Smith contributing 84 of those runs.

It fits a pattern which underscores how much the team depends on the usually infallible right-hander to post a sizeable first-innings score.

In the 52 first innings Australia has completed since that 2014-15 summer – when Smith's first innings contributions were 162no, 133, 192 and 117 (average 201.33) – Australia have passed 300 in 34 matches when he's in the XI, which represents a ratio of 65 per cent.

When Smith's been absent from the side, as he was for a year due to his 2018 suspension, that proportion of first-innings totals above 300 plummets to 30 per cent (three times in 10 Tests).

It also explains why rival teams invest so much time and plotting into methods to quell his influence, such as Ashwin had supposedly uncovered and as Smith willingly concedes.

"I think the plans have been different," he said when asked how batting for him has altered in recent years.

"I feel in a way sometimes less likely to get out, but it's harder to score if that makes sense.

"That's probably shown in a few of the games over the last two years just with the fields they (opponents) are setting, and the way they're bowling.

"I've had to scrap pretty hard for my runs.

"This game, I was probably a little more aggressive early, tried to put it back on to the bowler a little bit more and I got off to a nice start, I think I was almost a run-a-ball 20 or thereabouts.

"So I sort of got myself going, and got into my innings.

"Then you've just got to play the game – absorb pressure when you need to, put pressure on when you need to.

"I thought I did that pretty well in this innings."

He might even have convinced a few that he's finally back in some sort of touch.

