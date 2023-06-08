Legend grows as Smith adds to dominance in England

Smith revels in Oval romance with Test ton No.31

Steve Smith's love affair with batting in England grew deeper as the maestro posted his 31st Test century in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

At the south London venue where he scored his maiden Test century a decade ago, Smith needed just two balls on second morning of the match to go from his overnight tally of 95no to triple figures.

QUICK SINGLE Head, Smith dine out after being sent in at The Oval

Two leg-stump half volleys from Mohammad Siraj were swiftly dispatched to the boundary to see Smith salute his 31st Test hundred in the first over of day two.

It stands as an ominous sign for the Ashes series to follow with Smith eager to reprise his 2019 heroics when he scored 774 runs at 110.

He has now been dismissed for under 82 just once in his past nine Test innings in England.

It also boosts his enviable record at The Oval, having now managed three tons at the ground (including the 138no that marked his first Test hundred during the 2013 Ashes), while he holds the best average of any visiting batter.

"I really like playing at The Oval, I think my record here is probably as good as anywhere in the world," Smith told Channel Seven before play on Thursday.

"It's a nice wicket to bat on, you get value for your shots here with the (wicket) square going the whole way across (the ground)."

His latest effort is a reminder of the elite company he keeps among the greats of Test cricket.

Smith salutes to teammates at The Oval after reaching his 31st Test century // ICC via Getty

Smith has beaten Ricky Ponting to be the second quickest to 31 Test centuries. It has taken him 170 innings to reach the milestone, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (165 innings) and faster than Ponting (174), Younis Khan (184) and Sunil Gavaskar (192).

It sees the right-hander also draw level with Steve Waugh's seven Test centuries in England, the second most of visiting batters behind Sir Donald Bradman's mark of 11.

He is now fast approaching 9000 Test runs. While he was still more than 100 runs away after passing triple-figures in this innings, if he gets there in this Test (in either innings) he will topple Kumar Sangakkara (172 innings) as the quickest to that milestone.

Smith, who warmed up for Australia’s six-Test UK tour by playing three four-day games for Sussex, has rarely been lured out of his batting bubble in his first Test knock on British soil this northern summer.

Called to the crease following the departure of David Warner in the opening session on Wednesday, Smith watchfully wore down the Indian pace bowlers as early cloud lifted and afternoon sunshine ensured batting got less tricky.

While The Oval surface continued to offer assistance for the quicks, the rapid scoring rate of Travis Head down the other end allowed Smith to play at his own pace.

"I thought they were focusing a lot on Trav, the way he was coming out and scoring so quickly," Smith said.

"It just allowed me to just play and I felt like there wasn't as much pressure on me.

"It was a nice partnership. I really enjoyed playing with Head, he takes the game on and scores so freely."

At one stage Smith scored just four runs (all singles) over the course of 52 balls.

Aussies take upper hand after huge Smith-Head partnership

"It was definitely challenging early on," he said. "Until the ball was probably 50 or 60 or overs old there was still quite a bit there.

"I think their lengths got pushed back a bit and they probably didn't hit the top of the stumps as much as they probably would have liked to, which allowed things to just flow for me.

"I still think there's enough there in the wicket if you get the ball in the right areas."

Smith is embraced by Head after reaching his century on day two // ICC via Getty

Either side of that though he found the boundary with relative ease, with a glorious on-drive off Umesh Yadav highlighting his supreme balance.

Head's strike-rate stood at more than double Smith's at the close of play on day one, when Smith went to stumps five short of a ton after crunching the final ball of the day for four through the covers.

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Find out everything you need to know for the World Test Championship Final here