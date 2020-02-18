Aussies bracing for hostile crowds in South Africa

Australia coach Justin Langer believes David Warner and Steve Smith are ready for a hostile reception from South African supporters when they play in a three-match T20 International series starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

The duo were central to the ball-tampering scandal where, along with batsman Cameron Bancroft, they were found guilty of conspiring to cheat by altering the state of the ball in a Test match in Cape Town in March 2018.

Cricket Australia banned Warner and former captain Smith from taking part in domestic and international matches for a year, though they have since made a successful return to the team and remain key figures in the batting line-up.

QUICK SINGLE Six-hitting Marsh emerges from broken Test dream

Langer says the players, and the team, have "moved on" from the scandal, but acknowledges that South African fans might have not.

"There was a brilliant reintegration before they came back into the team," Langer told reporters on Monday.

"We have had a great dress rehearsal for South Africa when we toured England (last year). It was a tough tour for those two guys, but we are really proud of the way they let their bat do the talking. We are excited to be back here."

Aussies get physical in Jo'burg ahead of T20 series

As disastrous as the incident was for the image of Australian cricket, Langer believes they have come out of it in a healthier space after there had been heavy criticism of the team's on-field behaviour for a number of years before the incident.

"It gave us a chance to regain respect, not only from Australian cricket fans but also from across the world and hopefully we have shown that over the last 18 months," Langer said.

"The guys are in a really good place. We are playing some great cricket and in the right spirit. The boys know I want to keep that up. We have done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that won't continue (in South Africa)."

QUICK SINGLE Langer searching for last pieces of T20 puzzle

Captain Aaron Finch echoed those sentiments and said that if anything, a hostile crowd will bring out the best in the players.

"South African fans are very passionate, they are very vocal," he said.

"Our guys are expecting that. David especially loves that banter coming from the crowd and it gets him into the game."

The T20 series against South Africa starts in Johannesburg, before moving to Port Elizabeth on Sunday and finally Cape Town on February 26. The sides will then clash in three ODI matches.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo