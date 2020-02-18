South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Aussies bracing for hostile crowds in South Africa

Steve Smith and David Warner return to South Africa for the first time since the Cape Town incident knowing what to expect from the home fans

AAP

18 February 2020, 07:54 AM AEST

