Vodafone Test Series v India

Green on Gabba pitch could decide series: Smith

Superstar batsman expects rookie allrounder to make his first proper impact with the ball at just the right time for Australia

Andrew Ramsey

18 January 2021, 07:14 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo