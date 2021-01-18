Green on Gabba pitch could decide series: Smith

Siraj five, Smith runs help set stage for grand finale

It's entirely fitting that a Test series that's produced unsung heroes and unexpected storylines at a rate that might otherwise suggest a cluster could well be decided tomorrow by a bowler who has yet to claim his first wicket.

After 16 compelling days play of the Vodafone Series that have oscillated from the sublime to the splendiferous, the teams return to the Gabba with a minimum of 98.1 overs to be bowled (weather permitting) on Tuesday to decide who will hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

And no lesser judge than former Australia captain Steve Smith believes rookie allrounder Cameron Green – who has yet to claim a Test scalp from the 41 overs he's sent down in his maiden campaign – could loom as the home side's ace on a deteriorating Gabba deck.

Smith, who shared a 73-run partnership with Green yesterday as the pair respectively batted longer on the Gabba pitch than any of their teammates, believes the 198cm seamer might prove the difference in light of the cracks that have opened along and across the playing surface.

"I think tomorrow he might actually be quite a handful with the ball, with that extra bit of height and those cracks coming into play," Smith said at the close of day four.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see him, firstly, take his first wicket in Test cricket which I know he's pretty eager to get.

"But I think he might just be in for a pretty reasonable day."

Given the auxiliary role Green plays in Australia's bowling attack behind front-liners Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, it's a bold call.

But such has been the nature of this summer like no other, with its bio-secure bubbles and capped crowds and expanded playing squads stretched to their physical and mental limits, no denouement should come as a surprise.

The last time a 'live' final Test in Australia hung in the balance on the summer's ultimate day was in 2004, when these same rivals were locked one-all in Steve Waugh's farewell match at the SCG.

Even then, Australia were never going to seriously threaten the 433 India had set them for victory on the final day and reached a creditable 6-357 when it was agreed to call time on the Test, and Waugh's career.

Tomorrow's scenario is far more enticing, provided the thunderstorms that brought a premature end to the fourth day with 23 overs still to bowl don't descend on the Gabba, as is forecast.

India resume at 0-4 needing a further 324 to take the series 2-1 while Australia require 10 wickets to wrest back the Trophy their foes have held since 2017, with a draw ensuring India get to keep the prize until hostilities are resumed on India's patch in 2022 (as per the ICC's current schedule).

History and logic suggest Australia enter the final day as favourites, with the pitch becoming increasingly erratic and record books showing no team has chased more than 236 in a fourth innings at the Gabba to win a Test.

However, this entire four-match series has been characterised by events that defy precedent and common sense.

Humiliated for their lowest-ever Test score (36) in the opening Test at Adelaide, at which point their best-batter and charismatic captain Virat Kohli headed home for the birth of his daughter, India have answered the numerous subsequent challenges with a defiance few previous touring teams have mustered.

That was underscored yesterday when their bowling effort to dismiss Australia for 294 and set up a possible tilt at victory was led by Mohammed Siraj in just his third Test (5-73) and Shardul Thakur in his second (4-61).

It's feasible to argue neither of those men would have remained in Australia after completion of the Dettol ODI and T20I Series that preceded the Tests if not for the COVID19-induced need for teams to carry surplus players as potential substitutes.

Unlike most Australia summers, bowlers have dominated to the extent that only three individual centuries have been posted with a day of the series to play – two by Australia (Steve Smith at Sydney and Marnus Labuschagne at the Gabba last Friday) and one by India (stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the MCG).

The last time so few hundreds were celebrated in a series of four Tests or more on Australia soil was the 1901-02 Ashes campaign when England produced two (skipper Archie MacLaren and Len Braund) and the home team's sole century came from Reggie Duff.

It should therefore follow that the bowlers have dined out at the batters' expense.

But it took until their final outing of the series – from a rookie who was asked to lead their hastily re-cast Test attack – for Siraj to secure India's first five-wicket haul of the summer.

The only member of Australia's vaunted attack to have achieved the feat is Hazlewood, who managed it twice – in the carnage at Adelaide and at the Gabba yesterday.

In light of those returns, Smith's prophecy seems decidedly less outlandish and India's batters had best beware Green on a Gabba pitch, which represents a twist on the truism batters often trotted out after being presented by a grassy pitch on arrival in Brisbane.

But the ex-Test skipper also believes Lyon, who is still chasing his 400th wicket in his 100th Test appearance having lifted his tally to 397 in India's first innings, might also prove influential on the final day.

Australia's day-five mantra will be patience and process, despite the pressure that comes with needing to win the match to secure the Trophy and the added uncertainty of sub-tropical storms swirling across Queensland.

"There's a nice crack outside the right-hander's off-stump that he (Lyon) will be looking to aim at, I assume," Smith said of his teammate who returned second-innings figures of 2-114 from 46 overs as India hung on for a famous draw at the SCG last week.

"It's a nice line, so I think if he hits good areas consistently tomorrow there's certainly no reason why he can't create some chances on a day-five wicket.

"I think the game's in a nice place for us.

"The wicket's started to play a few tricks today, a couple of balls shot up, so tomorrow it's just going to be about bowling good areas and allowing the natural variation to do its work, and hopefully we can hold on to all the chances.

"It's just being patient, not searching too much and just letting it happen.

"I think the more you go searching for it on these kind of tracks, then you probably don't get the rewards.

"It (the series) has ebbed and flowed throughout, that's for sure.

"It's going to be an interesting final day.

"The boys are excited about tomorrow and pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

