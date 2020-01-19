Qantas Tour of India 2020

Smith breaks through for first ton in three years

Australia's star batsman shakes off the early run out of Aaron Finch to record his first ODI hundred since 2017

Aaron Pereira at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

19 January 2020, 09:57 PM AEST

@AaronPereira_

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo