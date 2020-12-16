Vodafone Test Series v India

Smith trains strongly on eve of first Test

Steve Smith batted for over an hour a day out from the first Vodafone Test against India to allay fears over his sore back

Sam Ferris in Adelaide

16 December 2020, 02:55 PM AEST

@samuelfez

