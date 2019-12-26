Smith wins battle but war of attrition rages on

It felt like quite a difficult wicket: Smith

Given that no Test batter to have completed more than two innings at the game's oldest and biggest venue averages more than Steve Smith, there's little likely to surprise the former Australia skipper out in the centre of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Smith entered his seventh Boxing Day Test (having missed last summer's through suspension) with an extraordinary average of 136, and faces the very real chance of pushing that benchmark higher when he resumes against New Zealand on Friday 77 not out.

But the man who rewrote records seemingly at will during this year's Ashes campaign in the UK became intrigued by a section within the MCG pitch that he claimed behaved abnormally as day one of the second Domain Test wore on, and might prove increasingly influential in its outcome.

The rogue patch, which Smith measured out in typically obsessive fashion as being between four and five metres from the batting crease at the Member's Stand End, was responsible for a couple of moments that caught his eye and others unaware.

Smith claimed the delivery that cost Marnus Labuschagne his wicket in curious circumstances – the ball clipping Labuschagne's right elbow as he withdrew his bat before being deflected on to his stumps – was one such occurrence.

A few deliveries earlier, Smith had noticed a delivery fly from the mystery metre and New Zealand keeper BJ Watling – who had become used to catching the ball around shin height – was forced to glove it above his head.

In the final half-hour of the day in which Australia posted 4-257 largely due to Smith's unconquered knock and Labuschagne's 63, Smith was fastidiously tapping at the section of surprise in a bid to tame its unpredictability.

But if that yields no remedial effect, he expects it to become an area of focus for Australia's fast bowlers who operate at a greater velocity and from a greater height than their Kiwi counterparts.

"It wasn't easy," Smith said of his 286-minute innings that follows scores of 76, 102no, 165no, 134no, 70no and 192 in his previous four Boxing Day Test appearances.

"There's a patch that if our bowlers – particularly with their height – can hit consistently when it's our chance to bowl, that could be a handful."

While Smith remains comfortably familiar with most other elements of the MCG that today hosted 80,473 fans – the biggest first-day crowd at a non-Ashes Test since the famous West Indies series of 1975-76 – the tactics New Zealand employ continue to challenge him.

The man who men's team coach Justin Langer rates the greatest think-on-his-feet problem solver he's encountered admits the adapted leg theory used by the Black Caps has presented a conundrum he's not previously encountered.

Part of that difficulty is founded in the reduced bowling speeds of the NZ attack at around 130kph – particularly the main protagonist of the bouncer barrages Neil Wagner – which makes batters feel they should be able to tame it, only to find fields set to prevent that from happening.

In both his innings of the first Domain Test against New Zealand in Perth earlier this month, Smith fell to the trap – once when he helped a short ball around the corner to a fielder at backward square leg, and then when he smeared a pull shot to deep midwicket.

"It's a bit different," Smith said of the NZ plan that helped restrict his scoring options in his 192-ball knock of 77no on Thursday.

"It takes a lot of patience, the way they set the field up.

"There's not a whole lot you can do, and it's risky to play the pull shot with the field they've got set, particularly off the wrong length.

"I thought I played that well today, I pulled off the right lengths, got out of the way of a few, copped a few.

"You can't really score, and taking it on is a big risk, the way that it's set so it's just a patience game to wear then down."

That battle of attrition is also the central pillar of NZ's strategy to Smith, founded on a belief that the world's second-ranked Test batter (behind India skipper Virat Kohli) becomes so frustrated if he can't keep runs ticking over that he can lapse into error.

The ploy worked in Perth, partly because Smith's urgency to score was compounded by the paucity of time he had spent at the crease during the preceding two-Test Domain Series against Pakistan that was dominated by Labuschagne and David Warner.

But as NZ strike bowler Trent Boult noted after play on Boxing Day, the additional work Smith had undertaken in the practice nets to deal with the body barrage was obvious in the way he went about his innings that resumes on Friday morning.

"He looked to defend as many balls as he could, and hung in there," Boult said in assessment of Smith's almost flawless innings to date.

"He obviously wants to feel bat on ball, and keep the score ticking along.

"If you can keep him on strike, I'm sure that's one way to keep him frustrated.

"When he leaves well, defends well and plays quite straight, then he doesn't give you too much."

Unlike Smith, Boult and his teammates could cite compelling grounds for feeling a little lost in the middle of the MCG on such an eminent occasion.

While Boult and several other Black Caps were part of the NZ team that played the 2015 World Cup final at the famous venue in 2015, in front of more than 93,000 people, he admitted to feeling so nervous on Boxing Day that he can't remember his first ball of the match.

However, he was able to gather his thoughts sufficiently well to produce the delivery of the day – the third of his opening over – which swung through Joe Burns' defence in an eerily similar manner to the way that Mitchell Starc cleaned up Brendon McCullum to set up Australia's World Cup win.

"It was nice to get that one kind of right," Boult said of his initial strike that brought the huge Kiwi contingent at the MCG to their feet.

"Full and straight, and to see it swing back in any Test match (is great) but with 80,000 people watching, it was pretty exhilarating.

"I thought the crowd was amazing.

"The Kiwi support was pretty cool – a lot of teal, a lot of Black Caps, a lot of 'Steady as Ship' hats (in tribute to skipper Kane Williamson) and some good support from back home.

"I'm sure they had a good day but we definitely have a lot of work left ahead in the match."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)