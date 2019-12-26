Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Smith wins battle but war of attrition rages on

Australia's superstar batsman identifies finds something new in the middle of the MCG as his showdown with New Zealand continues

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

26 December 2019, 08:57 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo