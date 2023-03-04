India v Australia Tests - Men

My time as full-time Test captain is 'done': Smith

Stand-in skipper says he has no ambitions of being full-time captain again after leading Australia to a stunning nine-wicket win against India in Indore

AAP

4 March 2023, 09:45 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo