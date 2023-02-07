How Homework-gate opened door for Smith in India

Steve Smith may arrive in India as Australia's most credentialled cricketer in this part of the world, but the veteran batter recalls all too well how he nearly did not play at all on a tour that proved the making of his subcontinental supremacy.

It is nearly a decade on from the disastrous 2013 Test tour of India, a 0-4 whitewash not remembered fondly given how it was derailed by the ‘homework-gate’ scandal and the visitors' inability to reckon with alien conditions.

But had it not been for doomed coach Mickey Arthur's call to suspend four players for failing to complete a written assignment ahead of the third Test in Mohali, Smith's path to greatness could well have been stymied.

The then 23-year-old was fortunate to even make the tour in the first place. He was the 17th man picked having shown only fleeting glimpses of his promise in five previous Tests as a bowling allrounder, and even then began the series behind the likes of Usman Khawaja, Phil Hughes, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell in the pecking order.

Smith assesses the Nagpur wicket on Tuesday // Getty

The turning point was the sensational call to make an example of players deemed to have let disciplinary standards slip, with the suspension of top-order players Khawaja and Shane Watson giving Smith his first Test in nearly 18 months.

It was also, crucially, the first time he had been picked solely for his batting.

Asked for his memories of the tour, Smith told cricket.com.au: "Firstly, that I did my homework, so I got an opportunity to play.

"That was my first Test back after I played two as a bowler and three as an allrounder.

"For me it was my opportunity to get myself back into the team. I'd worked really hard in the year or so prior to that just focusing on my batting after I let my bowling go."

Smith slotted in at No.5 and took advantage of the platform laid by Australia's biggest opening stand of the series and looked well on the way to reach his first Test century.

The right-hander was stumped eight runs short, but finished the series as the side's best performed batter (with scores of 46 and 18) on a Delhi minefield in the final Test.

"It was what I always wanted to do, to play for Australia as a batter," he said.

"Then to get my opportunity and play well in that game and then to get my opportunity in that next game – I think I got 40-something in that last game at Delhi on an awful wicket, which gave me a lot of confidence as well.

"It also gave me a lot of confidence coming back here the next time in 2017, to know that I'd scored some runs against a couple of bowlers that were playing in that series in '13 as well. So I took a lot out of it."

India tour or away Ashes? Test stars rate challenge ahead

As it turned out, he owed just as much to his time out of the team for the first half of that series as he did to playing in the second.

"I didn't play the first two Tests but spent hours and hours in the nets with Diva (assistant coach Michael di Venuto) and plenty of spin bowlers and just tried to find a way to play," said Smith.

"I always thought I could play reasonably well against spin, but then adapting to what the conditions were here was really important because playing spin here is so different to back home."

Almost 10 years on, di Venuto is still 'wanging' balls to him.

Smith is the only overseas batter to have scored three centuries in India over the past decade, all coming on his dominant 2017 tour, while only one visiting bat with at least 150 runs in that period has managed a better average than Smith's 60 (Dinesh Chandimal’s 61).

More importantly though, the Aussies no longer rely as heavily on Smith's runs as they used to.

Marnus Labuschagne has shaded him in the Test batting rankings, while there were strong signs from numerous other top-order players on tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka that their subcontinental woes are behind them.

And Smith believes that is a critical factor over the coming weeks.

"I think it will come down to batters who can score the most runs," the 33-year-old said of the upcoming four-Test series beginning Nagpur on Thursday. "I think both (teams') spinners are going to take a fair chunk of wickets. It's just going to be who's going to score the more runs. Hopefully, it's us."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav