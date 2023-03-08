India v Australia Tests - Men

Ahmeda-bat? Why Smith could go big in Indian farewell

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith ponders whether the Ahmedabad Test, which could be more favourable to the batters, will be his last on Indian soil

Louis Cameron in Ahmedabad

8 March 2023, 08:15 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo