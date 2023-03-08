Ahmeda-bat? Why Smith could go big in Indian farewell

As the most prolific batter in Test history among those with at least 100 innings to their name, Steve Smith has made a career out of aiming high.

While Smith likes to rewards himself with a block of chocolate when he scores a century, his reassertion on the eve of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series finale that he typically targets scores of 150 instead of 'just' 100 underlines the lofty standards he sets himself.

In line with his reputation as the game's foremost problem solver, Smith has had to adjust his expectations in recent weeks in India, where volatile batting conditions have seen him accept that a batter making even half of what he averages per Test innings can turn a match.

Yet as Australia’s fill-in captain prepares for what he concedes will likely be his farewell to Test cricket in India, Smith believes the grinding style of play required in this series' first three matches could well give way to a more traditional Indian Test contest.

One in which batters fill their boots early in the match and then, as assistant coach Dan Vettori put it this week, "hold on for dear life" as the surface deteriorates.

And if Smith’s prediction of a truer surface (initially, at least) holds true, it means he now has a golden opportunity to return to regularly scheduled programming with bat in hand.

With a tour-high knock of 37 from five innings, Smith will be eager to avoid finishing a Test series (having batted at least three times) without a 50-plus score for the first time in his career.

"This wicket may be a little bit different, I just had a look at it then," Smith told reporters on Wednesday, having since clarified which of the two prepared surfaces Australia would face India on this week.

"Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball or the first day, but I do think it will spin as the game goes on. So there might be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket.

"It looks like, of the four wickets we've seen so far, potentially the flattest on day one."

Adding the caveat that temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius could see the selected surface break up faster than the series’ previous Tests played in more mild climates, Smith sees the possibility of a vastly different type of match to be played in the Gujarat capital.

And not just due to the prospect of the two country's Prime Ministers (Narendra Modi, who the ground is named after, and Anthony Albanese) being carted around the ground before play in a 'bat-mobile' that was driven on a test run on the vast playing surface on Wednesday afternoon.

In a series characterised by devastatingly difficult batting conditions and masterful spin bowling, Australia and India's batters have so far combined for just three scores of more than 80 and only one century (Rohit Sharma's 120 in Nagpur).

Only bowling allrounder Axar Patel, who has been not out twice from four innings, has a series batting average above 42.

"On these wickets that we're playing on, 70s and 80s are winning you games of cricket as we've seen," said Smith.

"This one might be a little bit different, it might be that someone needs to make a bigger score and the par score might go from 200-250 to 450-500. I'm not sure, we'll wait and see.

"It's about playing what's in front of you. But even quick-fire 30s can change momentum like we saw from Sheryas Iyer in the second innings in the last game… those little cameos can be important in low-scoring games."

Just as Smith's constant quest for improvement has fuelled a statistically anomalous career, the right-hander also refuses to cast his gaze too far into the future.

The prospect of winning the World Test Championship final and his first away Ashes triumph later this year is still fuelling the 33-year-old, whose batting average could tip back above 60 with a score of 76 or more this week.

But he concedes his chances of ticking off his "bucket list" item of a Test series win in India, which were dashed during this current campaign when Australia were defeated in Delhi last month, now appear gone.

Smith, who will be 37 when the Border Gavaskar Trophy is next contested on Indian soil in 2027, suggested a return for his fourth Test tour of modern cricket's epicentre might be a bridge too far.

"I probably can't see myself coming back really, if I'm being realistic," Smith said. "But we'll wait and see, take it day by day – four years is a long time.

"… There’s plenty of dialogue there (with selectors), just talking about what’s coming up, what’s important and all those kinds of things. You want your best players available in particular for the big tournaments or big series.

"The schedule is pretty busy these days so having guys in a good headspace to go out and perform is important. There’s plenty of talk around that."