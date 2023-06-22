Men's Ashes 2023

Wangers at the ready for Aussies' dethroned duo

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith combined for just 35 runs at Edgbaston, which saw the pair pushed down the ICC's Test batting rankings

Louis Cameron in London

22 June 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

