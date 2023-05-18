Labuschagne eyes 10k club in mouth-watering county duel

Marnus Labuschagne says Steve Smith has lifted his expectations "as to what's possible", but when the inseparable Aussie pair cross the boundary rope in southern England tonight (AEDT), the Queenslander will have one thing on his mind.

"There's been a bit of banter, he thinks he's going to get me out," Smith said.

It's being billed as one of the clashes of the county season and the two Aussies are right in the thick of it.

Across the next four days, all the eyes of English cricket will be on the sleepy seaside suburb of Hove where Smith's Sussex host Labuschagne's Glamorgan in a division two match that could also shape the fortunes of both counties' seasons.

The two great mates won't be the only internationals attracting the attention of onlookers ahead of the Ashes – England seamer Ollie Robinson returns following his pair of seven-wicket hauls for Sussex earlier this month and Michael Neser continues his push for a Test squad call up.

And star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has already hit three centuries and a 77 in his seven innings for Sussex this county season ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia.

"The reason for bringing Steve Smith in is we want to have the best players in and around county cricket," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said.

"We all want to watch the best county cricket and when you have excellent overseas players playing county cricket that's fantastic.

Smith and Pujara batting together for Sussex // Getty

"People here wanting to meet Pujara, wanting to meet Smith, that's what it's about and they want to watch the best players play.

"Neser, Labuschagne playing at Hove on Thursday, (it's) fantastic for our young players, they want to test themselves against the best.

"I want Neser to bowl at our best batters, I want Labuschagne to bat against our bowlers because that's how you learn playing against the best players."

Neser's incredible hat-trick leaves Yorkshire in tatters

While Neser isn't in Australia's initial 17-player squad for the WTC Final and first two Ashes Test, Smith says "playing over (in England) here always helps" with the Queensland quick and NSW paceman Sean Abbott to join the Test training squad ahead of the clash with India at The Oval from June 7-11.

"My mate Marnus (is) coming off some runs (170 not out against Yorkshire), so it's going to be a good challenge," Smith told BBC Sussex Sport of tonight's county fixture.

"He's a student of the game, he works very hard and he's always looking to improve. He's a terrific player as it is but hopefully he doesn't score too many this week.

"Neser controls the Dukes ball nicely, he bowled really well last week with a hat-trick and 7-32 and he's got terrific skills."

QUICK SINGLE County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the sixth round

It's been more than two years since Labuschagne and Smith – the world's No.1 and No.3 ranked Test batters – last faced off in Australia's domestic competitions in a Marsh One-Day Cup match at North Sydney Oval in March 2021.

It's been even longer since they came up against each other in first-class cricket, when Labuschagne hit a pair of half-centuries and Smith 0 and 21 at the Gabba in October 2019 – not long after the former rose to prominence when he replaced Smith as a concussion substitute at Lord's in the 2019 Ashes.

"He's been a massive influence on me, just lifting my own expectations as to what's possible, I think he's lifted everyone's expectations," Labuschagne told BBC Radio Wales of his relationship with Smith.

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2023

"It's just the person he is, how he goes about his game, I've learnt so much from him and the way he thinks about the game.

"Our friendship has grown over a four-year period and I've learned more and more each year.

"We've played against each other in Big Bash and in the state stuff, but I haven't played him for quite a while now. It'll be interesting to see him and his mannerisms when I'm not at the non-striker's end.

"He's got a couple of low scores so I'm sure he's due, but hopefully we can put the ball in the right area."

Labuschagne heads into the match – likely his last for Glamorgan this county season – 87 shy of 10,000 career first-class runs.

It will also be Smith's last appearance of his three-game stint with Sussex, with the duo and Neser to link up with the Australian squad in London in early June.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)