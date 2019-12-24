Why runs could flow for Smith in Boxing Day Test

Smith expecting more 'short stuff' from Kiwis

Steve Smith has fired a warning shot to New Zealand as he looks to rekindle his love affair with his most successful Test venue on Boxing Day.

Australia’s leading batsman missed last year’s MCG Test against India while he was serving a 12-month suspension and will be hungry for runs after an uncharacteristically quiet start to the home summer.

Smith averages a remarkable 136 from six Tests in Melbourne, punching out four consecutive centuries in the iconic Test between 2014 and 2017.

While Neil Wagner dismissed the 30-year-old with short balls in both innings in Australia’s 296-run victory in Perth’s Domain series opener, Smith declared he is ready if New Zealand again target him with bouncers.

“I’ve been facing a fair bit of short stuff in the nets because I’m expecting a bit,” Smith said.

“It’s going to be completely different with the red ball as opposed to the pink ball, particularly (compared) to the second innings in Perth when it was a bit up and down with cracks and stuff.

“That’s never easy at any time, particularly when they’re bowling short at you.

“It’s going to be different, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith only made 43 and 16 in the first Test though he patiently soaked up 164 balls in the first innings.

It comes after he relinquished his crown as the world’s No.1 Test batsman to India maestro Virat Kohli following the two-test series against Pakistan.

He had a rare quiet series after incredible Ashes campaign that yielded 774 runs at 110.57, with top-order batsmen David Warner (489 runs) and Marnus Labuschagne (347) taking the reins as Australia powered to a clean sweep.

Australia have been winning emphatically despite (by Smith’s standards) the lean patch, something that has pleased coach Justin Langer.

“Great, isn’t it,” Langer said when Smith’s lack of runs was mentioned at today’s pre-match press conference.

“It would be (irking Smith) because he love’s batting so much.

“But the red ball’s back – he keeps saying the pink ball is a bit of a lottery.

“If you’re playing good cricket, the team’s winning and Steve Smith’s not doing well, it puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“Anyone who averages (63.14) in Test cricket, you know they’re coming, and he loves the big stage.”

Smith said he has found the fluorescent pink ball “a little bit harder to pick up”, but his record in first-class day-night matches – 890 runs at 55.63 from nine matches – suggests he’s far from hopeless against it.

“It comes off the bat a bit like a tennis ball in a way,” Smith said of the pink ball.

“I feel like my timing’s not on as much with the pink one, as opposed to the red or the white one.

“Maybe (I) need some work there.”

New Zealand are preparing for their first Boxing Day Test since 1987, when tailender Mike Whitney famously survived a tense last over from the great Sir Richard Hadlee to secure a draw.

Langer said Australia were considering dropping a batsman and fielding five frontline bowlers if the MCG pitch is as lifeless as recent years.

"The Australian cricket team doesn't usually go down that path of having an extra bowler," he said.

"But if we're going to play on a wicket like we have in the last two years or so here at the MCG, we've certainly got to find a way to take 20 wickets.

"If we turn up on Boxing Day and it looks really flat, we've got the flexibility to be able to do it.”

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)