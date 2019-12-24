Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Why runs could flow for Smith in Boxing Day Test

Australia's leading batsman looking forward to confronting the red ball at the MCG, where he averages 136 from six Test matches

Luke D'Anello

24 December 2019, 06:34 PM AEST

