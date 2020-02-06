Smith's verdict for Stars-Thunder Challenger final

It doesn't bother Steve Smith one bit who his Sydney Sixers face in Saturday's KFC BBL Final but says Melbourne Stars are the favourites in tonight's match against Sydney Thunder.

The winner of The Challenger at the MCG this evening will play the Sixers at the SCG, which is set to host the BBL Final despite a huge downpour forecast across the weekend in Sydney.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game, which was set to be the curtain-rasier, has been moved from the SCG to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Final.

But before Saturday comes Thursday, when the Stars host the Thunder at the MCG.

Melbourne finished the regular season in first place only to lose to the Sixers in the Qualifying Final, their fourth-straight defeat after starting the season with 10 wins from 11 matches.

Sixers scythe through Stars to fly into BBL final

On the flip side, the Thunder have won three on the bounce to creep into the Finals and knock off more fancied opponents Hobart and Adelaide to be one win away from their second BBL decider.

Asked to pick a winner in tonight's match, Smith weighed up the form lines and personnel of the two sides before sticking with the hosts.

"The Thunder look like they've gained a bit of momentum the last few games the way they've played," Smith told reporters today in Sydney.

"The two guys up top for them, (Alex) Hales batted beautifully the other day and 'Uzzy' (Usman Khawaja) has started to look really good.

Hales storm hits Adelaide in Thunder surge

"So, if those two up the top go off again then it gives the Thunder a good chance.

"But on the other hand, the Stars have been really consistent all year.

"They probably haven't played their best cricket in the last four or five games, but they've got some match-winners in their side and finished on top.

"So probably got to say they are favourites."

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

Saturday's Final will be Smith's fourth game back in the BBL after six years out due to national duties, a jam-packed schedule and suspension.

The Big Bash has come under heat for the length of tournament, viewership and attendance, but Smith says he has barely noticed a change from when he last wore the magenta in 2014.

"I think it's in pretty good health," Smith said.

"The games I've been a part of, we've had some good crowds and plenty of people out supporting us.

"I haven't seen too much different from when I played six years ago.

"It's been good to be back and really excited to hopefully see a big crowd out here on Saturday."