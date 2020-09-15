England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Aussies hopeful of Smith return for series decider

Star batsman is back running and expected to bat in the nets on the eve of the third ODI against England

Louis Cameron

15 September 2020, 07:36 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

