Aussies hopeful of Smith return for series decider

Australia are hopeful Steve Smith will recover from a head blow to return for their ODI series-decider against England as coach Justin Langer insisted the visitors would not deviate from picking their strongest team.

Langer revealed Smith, a notoriously dedicated trainer, ducked into a bouncer that kept low on a worn pitch in the Old Trafford nets while facing throw-downs from a coach nearing the end of a long batting session last week.

While he has passed multiple concussion tests, the star batsman - who became Test cricket's first concussion substitute last year during a memorable Ashes duel with Jofra Archer - has been held back from the first two ODIs as a precaution.

But Smith completed running drills on Monday and is expected to bat in the nets on match eve ahead of the tour finale on Wednesday (which begins 10pm AEST).

"Fingers crossed … we've been going through all the concussion protocols. He's definitely tracking in the right direction so we're hopeful he'll be right for tomorrow,” Langer told reporters from Manchester.

"But if he doesn't come up again, we'll keep his - like all of our players - health in mind.

"He was probably on his 30,000th ball and he probably had about two or three to go. The facilities over here are brilliant but they're a bit worn because of so much traffic through them over the last few months with (England's preceding series against) Pakistan.

"So one ball just didn't quite get up and he ducked into it and it hit him on the side of the helmet. It was unfortunate, these things happen.

"Unless he's not feeling well this morning, which I'm not expecting, he'll definitely have a hit this afternoon."

Marcus Stoinis, who has made 43 and 9 batting in Smith's No.3 spot in the first two ODIs, would appear the most likely man to make way for the former captain if he returns.

Langer's admitted his mind started to drift towards bringing in fresh faces for the final game of the tour when Australia were cruising towards what would have been a series-clinching victory on Sunday.

He was quickly brought back to earth as Australia, chasing 232, collapsed from 2-144 to lose their final eight wickets for 63 runs.

While Langer praised the reserve members of his extended 21-man squad (six of whom have not played a game), he stressed the Aussies will select a full-strength XI for the third ODI.

"When we were cruising in the last game, my mind was ticking over all sorts of opportunities, (thinking) 'We might be able to give the (reserve) guys the last game,'" said Langer.

"I would suggest the rivalry between England and Australia and how tight the T20 series and one-day series (have been), they probably won't get the same opportunities they might have had the results gone differently.

"It's a shame, but I've been consistent in saying from the start of the tour we'll be picking our best team as much as we can, that's the Australian way of doing things.

"But we've had eyes on them, we've seen what they're like around the group, we've seen their talent, we've seen them in the practice games. It bodes well for the future."

Recent headlines have centred on Smith, but Langer is eager to see the side's other all-format batting gun, David Warner, fire on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer has dismissed him in all four of his innings on tour, three times for single-figure scores, but Langer pointed out Warner’s superb ODI record (he averages 45 and has more ODI tons than any Australian bar Ricky Ponting) and suggested a big score may not be far away.

"Jofra Archer is an incredibly talented bowler, no doubt about that," said Langer. "Equally, David Warner is quite a player.

"I was looking over numbers last night and Davey's record over his whole career … when he gets in he scores hundreds in one-day cricket. Not many players have the ability to do that like he does.

"He is a superstar, he is an incredibly important part of our side, so I am sure he is working overtime to be up for tomorrow night's game."

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST