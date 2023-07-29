Men's Ashes 2023

England denied Pratt repeat after line-ball run-out call

Extensive analysis from host broadcaster and letter of cricket's laws suggest Smith should perhaps have been given out, but crucial decision goes Australia's way on day two

Louis Cameron at The Oval

29 July 2023, 06:24 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo