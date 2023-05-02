Smith's headstart in bid to replicate Ashes heroics

Steve Smith believes the upcoming county stint England fans were aghast to see him sign will provide the ideal platform for his attempt to replicate his 2019 Ashes run-spree.

Smith has touched down in the United Kingdom to spend the coming weeks playing for Sussex and refining his technique against the moving Dukes ball, with his sights set on helping Australia claim their maiden World Test Championship title and his first Ashes series win abroad.

Australians turning out in the County Championship in Ashes years is nothing new, yet the rolling out of the red carpet for a man who averaged 111 in his last Test series in England left some locals questioning why they were giving a leg-up not reciprocated to their own cricketers down under.

The Daily Mail labelled the signing as "wrong", the UK Telegraph suggested the ECB should consider withholding funding for counties who sign Aussies, while some English fans labelled Sussex "traitors".

Asked if he had been amused by the reaction to his early arrival, Smith, who will play in his fourth Ashes tour this winter, told cricket.com.au: "A little bit. I've played a lot of cricket in England, it's not like it's foreign territory for me."

Steve Smith on the Brighton waterfront ahead of his Sussex stint // Getty

His Sussex coach, Paul Farbrace, who once tried to sign a teenaged Smith to Kent, has also played down the impact of the signing on the Test series.

"We are doing English cricket a massive favour: we want to keep county cricket strong and we want the best players coming to play," Farbrace, a former assistant coach of England, said last month.

Either way, Smith is confident his extended preparation for Australia's six-Test northern summer will prove beneficial.

After standing in as captain during the recent Test and ODI tour of India, the 33-year-old has treated the past few months as a physical "top-up" period, lifting weights and running, while also mentally unwinding on the golf course and at a Morgan Wallen country music concert.

His campaign in the UK, which should see him play his 100th Test at Headingley, kicks off with games against Worcestershire (on Thursday evening AEDT) and Leicestershire (May 11), both away.

Smith’s stint will then conclude at Sussex’s home ground in Hove, where he made a century in a 2013 Ashes tour match, against a Glamorgan side featuring close friend Marnus Labuschagne and fellow Aussie Michael Neser.

He will form a dynamite middle-order duo with India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, captain of the four-day side. But Nathan McAndrew, the NSW-born paceman who has taken two five-wicket hauls in three games, will be sidelined with only two overseas players permitted per team.

"I've never played four-day county cricket, so I'm looking forward to that experience," said Smith.

"Sussex have a lot of really young batters, hopefully I can impart some knowledge and help in any way I can.

"I'm going in with an open mind. I love playing cricket over in England. It should be good fun and also a good lead-in for the winter ahead."

Smith scored a century against Sussex during a 2013 tour match // Getty

Smith hopes his time in the south of England will allow him to refamiliarise himself with playing in more seam-friendly conditions than in Australia or in India, where his side lost their most recent Test campaign 1-2.

"It's just recognising what England entails and how I want to play over there. It's completely different conditions to Australia or India, where we've just been," said Smith.

"Understanding the swinging ball, the nipping ball, a lot less spin than what we faced in India. Getting myself into a frame of mind and sort my technique to play in those conditions.

"I'm looking forward to that and hopefully I can replicate something like I did last time I was over there."

Smith has already cheekily teased out the possibility of topping his 2019 heroics, suggesting in an Instagram reply to Stuart Broad that he hopes his Test average will have increased to 65 come the end of the Ashes.

That may be farfetched, though a tally of more than 900 runs in Australia’s next six matches – not out of the realms of possibility given he made 774 runs in four Ashes Tests in 2019 – could lift his Test batting average in England above 65.

He is expected to link up with Australia's Test squad following with three matches with Sussex, with Australia to face India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)