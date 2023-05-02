County Championship Division Two 2023

Smith's headstart in bid to replicate Ashes heroics

Not everyone is happy about the red carpet being rolled out for the star Australian, who hopes his Sussex stint can help refamiliarise him with the moving ball

Louis Cameron

2 May 2023, 02:20 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo