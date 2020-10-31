Langer wary of bubble life as Smith rules out BBL stint

Steve Smith has ruled out participating in the KFC BBL this season as players and coaches look to manage the mental strain of playing in bio-secure bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic this summer.

Smith is one of several Australian players to have already experienced life in different bubbles this year, first when the Australian squad toured England and now with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.

He will soon return to Australia and enter another bubble, first in quarantine for two weeks and then for the Test, ODI and T20 campaigns against India that will run from November 27 to January 19.

The BBL is set to run from December to early February, meaning Australia's national team players would technically be available to play in the final stages of the tournament after India’s tour concludes.

The likes of Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are regular absentees from the BBL due to international commitments, but Smith and Hazlewood were able to make a late cameo for the Sydney Sixers last season.

However, given the entire international summer will also be played in a tightly controlled environment where movement and access to families is expected to be limited, Smith said he’ll instead use the time after the India tour to recharge.

"I'll be honest with you, absolutely no chance," Smith, who was part of the Sixers team that won the title in February, told News Corp when asked if he might play in the BBL.

"It's still early days with the bubbles. We don't know how long it's going to last for.

"There's an uncertainty there. It's just going to be about having open conversations with coaches, general managers, whoever, to ensure that people are keeping their head space in a reasonable place.

"When guys are starting to find things a bit tough mentally from just living in the bubble, being able to get out - even if it might just be a few days of being normal might be a real help. Those conversations need to be had."

Following the BBL this season, Australia’s Test players are set to tour South Africa in February at the same time their T20 players will play in New Zealand against the Black Caps.

Warner, who hasn’t played in the Big Bash since 2013, has already indicated he won’t take part in the BBL again this season.

Australia coach Justin Langer said he’s confident his star players will be ready to perform physically this summer, but he is cognisant of ensuring his charges are mentally in the right space having been away from their loved ones for so long.

"The biggest challenge is getting to see their families because they've been away through England and now the IPL and making sure we're keeping them mentally healthy and happy and seeing their families is being a big part of that," Langer said.

"We're all hopeful the families will join us at the start of that one-day series when they come out of quarantine.

"One thing I know, almost all of them, they've been playing so much cricket.

"There's nothing like match practice and being battle hardened. They'll certainly be that.

"I've got no concerns about their cricket and being ready for playing. They'll be prepared well."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Test squad: TBA

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.