Smith a fan favourite as fans scramble for a piece

Smith shows short-form style with match-winning knock

If there was any question how the Australian public perceives Steve Smith nearly two years after what went down in Cape Town, it was answered on Saturday evening as hundreds of screaming fans queued dozens deep for signatures and selfies with the Sixers superstar.

Smith, exhausted after scoring a match-winning 66 to guide the Sixers to an emphatic seven-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades, was flanked by security personnel on the Sydney Cricket Ground outfield as he made his way around a sea of supporters desperate to get the attention and a memento of the right-hander.

Smith copped relentless booing from crowds when he made his international return in the World Cup and Ashes in the United Kingdom last year, despite putting England's bowling attack to the sword during his record-breaking Ashes campaign.

But back on home soil, Smith has received overwhelmingly positive support from Australian fans and it was never more evident than the scenes outside the SCG Members Pavilion in Sydney tonight.

When asked about the throng of eager fans waiting for him to wrap up his press conference, Smith was typically humble and deflected the focus on to his team like a length ball on his hip to fine leg for one.

"It's been a nice turnout from the crowd here today, plenty of pink here," Smith said.

"We always get good support here and it's been great to see some fans come out and we put on a good show for them fortunately."

Renegades and Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says the way Smith took a risk changing his technique and backing his beliefs is what makes him such a relatable and likeable figure.

"What he's done in the game in terms of bringing kids through the gate (is terrific)," Finch said.

"I think for someone who had the courage to change his technique, change his game based on what he thought was right – not what other people thought was right – people can really resonate with that and they can see how much hard work he's put in.

"He's an unbelievable player."