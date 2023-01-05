Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Smith laments missed chance to take a spin in 'happy hour'

Centurion Steve Smith believes he missed out on some invaluable batting time against spin ahead of the India tour next month

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

5 January 2023, 08:12 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

