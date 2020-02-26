Smith back on top of the world as best Test batter

Aussies dismiss Perry concerns ahead of Bangladesh meeting

Steve Smith has returned to the world No.1 Test ranking, surging back ahead of Virat Kohli after the India captain's underwhelming first Test performance in New Zealand.

It is the eighth time Smith has held the top spot since he first occupied the top position during the 2015 Ashes tour on the back of a double-century at Lord's.

Kohli slid down to 906 ranking points on the official ICC charts, putting him behind the 911 Smith already held.

The Indian captain managed just 21 runs across his two innings as his side slumped to a 10-wicket hiding in the opening match of their two-Test series against New Zealand in Wellington.

QUICK SINGLE Southee on song as Black Caps thrash India

Smith and Kohli have swapped places numerous times during the past five years. Only New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been able to force his way in amongst that duo, briefly holding the top spot for an eight-day period in December 2015.

Williamson reclaimed the No.3 position from Australia's Marnus Labuschagne but on 853 ranking points sits well behind the top pair.

In a match of low scores, Williamson's first-innings 89 against the highly-rated India attack saw him score big points.

QUICK SINGLE 'Overwhelmed' Warner braces for Cape Town return

Kohli may yet retake the No.1 mantle with an improved performance in the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval that is due to start Saturday.

The ICC only updates at the end of Test series, this update coming after the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Mirpur which the home side won by an innings and 106 runs.

In other movements in the top 10, India's Cheteshwar Pujara – who scored 22 across his two innings in the Wellington Test, dropped two spots to No.9, bossing Joe root and Ajinkya Rahane, while Mayank Agarwal moved into the top 10 for the first time.

For the bowlers, Tim Southee moved up eight spots to now be ranked sixth following his nine wickets in the Test.