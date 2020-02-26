New Zealand v India Test's - Men's

Smith back on top of the world as best Test batter

India skipper Virat Kohli drops back a spot after a lean return in the opening Test against New Zealand

Dave Middleton

26 February 2020, 08:16 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

