No Plan B could leave Bazball exposed: Waugh

Steve Waugh has warned England they are set to be exposed by Australia in the Ashes if they don't have a back-up plan for when all-out attack doesn't come off.

England's 'Bazball' revolution in the past 12 months has revived Test cricket in the country, and prompted the most anticipated Ashes series in a generation.

But Australia have made no secret of the fact they have serious question marks over whether it can withstand their attack.

England have scored at 4.85 an over in the past year while racking up an 11-2 record in Test cricket, and five of their batsmen have scored at a strike-rate of above 75.

In contrast, Australia have made their game out of building pressure and strangling opponents with the tightest economy rate of any team in recent years.

Steve Smith cast doubt on England's approach on Thursday, when he questioned for a second time how it would work against Australia's attack.

"I think it will be different on this kind of wicket, that's up and down and seaming around," Smith said, citing conditions for the current match at The Oval. "It's not easy to defend against, let alone come out and swing.

"I said it initially when Bazball started, I'm intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers. They (England) have obviously done well against some other attacks but they haven't come up against us yet.

"It's obviously been exciting to watch, I've enjoyed watching the way they play and the way they've turned things around in the last 12 months or so. But we'll wait and see how it comes off against us."

Waugh is convinced it won't always come off, and said England were at serious risk of collapsing to their first Ashes series loss at home since 2001 if they didn't have back-up plans.

"That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B? Have they got a Plan B?" Australia's former Test captain asked.

"If they haven't then they are going to be found out.

"They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got.

"It is exciting but to me the jury is out at the moment. Does (Bazball) hold up under scrutiny against a really good bowling attack in maybe challenging conditions?"

Regardless, Waugh said he did not expect England to go away from the fearless approach.

"There is no doubt it won't work all the time but I think with (coach Brendon) McCullum and (captain Ben) Stokes they will have the courage to go through with it," Waugh said.

"They can't chop and change. Have they got a back-up plan? I'm not sure. That might find them out."

Waugh's successor as Test captain, Ricky Ponting, said it was not impossible for England to pull off the ploy, but is adamant Australia can find answers to silence the hosts.

"I've got a few thoughts on what I'd be doing if I was an Australian fast bowler," Ponting said.

"I think the reason the way England have played for the last couple of years is with this series in mind.

"They've been trying to find a brand of cricket that they can play that's going to win an Ashes series."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner