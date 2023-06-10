Men's Ashes 2023

No Plan B could leave Bazball exposed: Waugh

Australian great believes England are susceptible to being 'found out' in the Ashes if they don't have a back-up plan to their all-out attack philosophy on batting

AAP

10 June 2023, 08:06 AM AEST

