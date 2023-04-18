Innovative gadget to play big role in CA's pathway programs

A simple sensor that can be attached to the back of a bat could help revolutionise batting in Australia's pathways system, and has been used by players at an Indian Premier League club ahead of this year's edition of the competition.

Str8bat – a small black sensor attached to the back of the bat by a velcro strip – has been making waves across all levels of the game, and has secured investment in a partnership with Cricket Australia.

Australia's U19 squads have used the technology previously, it's been a 'conversation starter' for teams training at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, and Victoria will incorporate it into their pathways program going forward.

World Cup-winning coach Shelly Nitschke is a big fan of the Str8Bat sensor and the insightful data it can provide to players and coaches alike!

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have been utilising data from the sensor for their squad, which this year includes Englishmen Jos Buttler and Joe Root, as well as Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

The proponents of str8bat believe the sensor and data it makes available represents a quantum leap in the potential to improve techniques and performance, and perhaps even change what is possible at the crease.

Str8bat inventor and co-founder Gagan Daga said the device sought to fill a void and bring technological analysis to batting, believing batters have only scratched the surface in what they can achieve using fact-based data rather than intuition, video or the naked eye.

"What you can't measure, you can't improve," says Daga. "What we are doing is making the bat talk in a language a player can understand."

Daga runs str8bat from Bengaluru – the company also has a presence in Singapore and Melbourne – and was a school cricketer before moving into management consultancy and technology.

Developed while on a business course in Singapore, str8bat has evolved through various testing phases involving consultation with hundreds of coaches and players and four different iterations of the product until it was ready to appear on the retail shelf.

The product now available is a sensor and an app which allows batters to record and download data on a range of batting metrics including how many times the ball is middled out of the sweet spot, the speed of the bat swing, impact speed, bat lift angle, the number of shots hit and missed, and many more. These metrics are overlayed across a visual 360-degree view of shots played on the mobile app.

Australian great Greg Chappell was sceptical at first, but was impressed enough to introduce it during his time working at the NCC in Brisbane.

"The other versions which I saw were attached to the bat handle, so they got in the way, and they were nowhere near the connection point," Chappell says. "I'd written them off as gimmicks."

Introduced to str8bat by former India Test wicketkeeper and selector Kiran More, Chappell says he was immediately impressed by both its design and application.

Particularly, Chappell believed that the str8bat hardware and the data was superior to the video footage most often used by batters working on their techniques because the vision did not always tell the whole story.

"With the video used to coach batting, I think players and even coaches were just seeing what they wanted to see. They weren't getting any more than that," Chappell said.

Chappell used str8bat in sessions at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) and said the data produced by the sensor was a great "conversation starter" – particularly between coaches and batters who were particularly resistant to change.

"Suddenly you had hard data that was inarguable, not just what they saw through the video or what they felt," he says. "I think it's a real gamechanger in the relationship between coach and player."

Chappell believes some coaches are threatened by new technology because they fear it will make them peripheral or redundant. "They should see it as a great way to start conversations with players about what the data is saying and what it means," he says.

So convinced by str8bat, Chappell became an investor and an advisor. "I'm just surprised it has taken this long to be honest," he says. "This kind of technology was always going to come. Whether it's smart bats or smart balls, it's the next part of the evolution of the game."

Cricket Victoria's General Manager of High Performance, Graham Manou, believes the key to developing players in elite pathways is finding small incremental improvements that can provide an advantage.

For that reason, the former Australia and South Australia wicketkeeper was open-minded when introduced to str8bat by Chappell when working at the NCC.

Manou said the data from str8bat confirmed his suspicion that players often hit the ball differently in the nets than they would during a match.

"Their bat speeds and their bat paths were really quite different," he says. "In cricket it's always been difficult to replicate match conditions in training – the timing or the tempo.

"Batters are often striking the ball at different points to what they would in matches, or they swing with a different tempo. It's something they can't necessarily judge themselves."

Manou used str8bat during an Australian male U19 team tour of India in 2019 during which the team trained at the famed MRF Academy and played games in Chennai. He believes players benefitted from the feedback and the conversations the sensor provoked.

"Cricket has been very slow to adapt and take up new technology," he says. "Coaches with elite backgrounds themselves probably have an eye trained to understand variances in technique and only trust what they can see.

"But there is no reason to limit yourself. Why not also have a three-dimensional view of a shot? I've no doubt data technology can play a role in high performance."

Manou now plans to employ str8bat in the Victorian pathways program when he creates the curriculum for the 2023-24 season.

When Daga demonstrated str8bat to the Rajasthan Royals several years ago he found a willing accomplice.

The Royals' co-owner Manjo Badale made his fortune in tech-related businesses and is eager to ensure the same revolutionary principles are applied to his team.

"It makes our life a little easier in that we are driven to look at what is next in sport and to bring it in to enhance our players and our performances," says Zubin Bharucha, Rajasthan's Director of High Performance.

In 2018, the Royals began using str8bat to collect data so they could compare results after employing str8bat in practice and games.

"We were looking at things like what constitutes the generation of power and how does that come about," says Bharucha. "We experimented with where the bat swing should start, what path it should take and how far it should be from the body.

"Once we started looking into the data around those points, we started to feel a little bit confident to have those discussions with the players."

Eventually, the Royals began using str8bat in pre-tournament training which allowed them to create benchmarks of players' best sessions which could in turn be used to help a player when he was struggling.

Bharucha says str8bat is much like the psychological testing now used to determine a players' mindset as a tool that allows coaches to identify and correct problems in "real time".

"That's where the magic is," he says. "When you can zero in on a problem inside a tournament, inside a series, then make a change and impact the result through your intervention – right when it is required.

"Not just thinking of everything that sets you up before hand and saying 'Ok, everything is fine from now on'. That is very outdated thinking."

Bharucha cites the case of the Royals India U19 rising star Riyan Parag as "real time" str8bat success story for the Royals after data from the sensor helped pull the young batter out of a slump during an IPL season.

"Str8bat showed he was pulling the bat closer to his body," says Bharucha. "(I don't know) whether that happened because he was anxious, or he was trying to figure something going wrong with his game."

Parag adjusted his bat position and, two games later, made a strong return to form, vindicating str8bat's application.

"The difference, to video is it is more an evidence-based tool," says Bharucha. "Coaches and players usually don't have anything to validate what they are saying. This becomes a method of validation numerically, physically and visually."

With success at the elite level, Daga is confident the sensor can be equally useful for batters trying to hone their skills at all levels.

As part of Cricket Australia's investment and partnership with str8bat, the sensor is now being used at local clubs as well as in some pathway squads.

The future also offers "gamification" of the sensor, with interactive features showing how far balls struck in the nets would have carried or how many 'virtual runs' have been scored in practice.

"Technology like this can provide the shift that is required for a player to go back to sports and not be at the gaming console and have an experience that helps them enjoy the game and to really understand the game," says Daga.

Cricket technology has hastened slowly since the Don knocked a golf ball into that tank stand with a stump. Perhaps it is finally catching up.