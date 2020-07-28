England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Broad joins Jimmy in 500 Test wicket club

As Stuart Broad becomes fourth fast bowler ever to reach milestone, Jimmy Anderson says his record is in danger

Louis Cameron

28 July 2020, 08:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo