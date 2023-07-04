Broad ‘amazed’ senior Aussies did not question appeal

Not fazed by reaction to Bairstow stumping: McDonald

Stuart Broad was “amazed” no senior Australian players suggested withdrawing a stumping appeal against Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test, and has rubbished suggestions his teammate attempted the same dismissal earlier in the match.

England seamer Broad, who was next in to bat on Sunday when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed at the stumps to dismiss Bairstow in an incident that has caused furious debate, was surprised Australia’s “cultural change” under captain Pat Cummins did not prompt a rethink of the appeal.

The left-hander joined captain Ben Stokes at the crease after the controversial moment, as the pair put on 108 for the seventh wicket in a partnership that threatened to complete an incredible victory at Lord’s and square the Ashes at 1-1.

However Stokes’ departure for 155, with 70 runs still required, was shortly followed by Broad’s dismissal and with it, the effective end of England’s unlikely pursuit.

In a typically forthright column for the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old said that when the dust had settled on the incident, Cummins would wish he had done things differently.

“What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them … questioned what they had done,” Broad wrote.

“Especially given what their team has been through over recent years, with all their cultural change. Not one of them said: ‘Hang on, lads. I’m not really sure about this.’ Not one of them thought: ‘He’s gaining no advantage. He’s not trying to get a run. It’s the end of the over. It’s a bit of a random dismissal. We should cancel that appeal’.

“Ultimately, Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, ‘I got that one wrong’, even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match.”

The England veteran argued that the decision to follow through with the appeal was at odds with a changed on-field culture under Cummins.

“I was angered by Australia’s decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018," he added.

“I just said to Pat on repeat: ‘All these boos are for you, for your decision.’ And: ‘What a great opportunity you had to think clearly’.”

As debate raged immediately following the day five incident, footage soon emerged of Bairstow attempting a similar stumping to dismiss Australia No.3 Marnus Labuschagne on day three at Lord’s.

Thought we had seen this before. Jonny Bairstow attempting to catch Marnus Labuschagne stepping out of his crease two days ago. #Ashes @wwos @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/U28fEvlEu8 — Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 2, 2023

However Broad dismissed the comparisons.

“Yes, I have seen a clip from earlier in the match when in his guise as wicketkeeper, Jonny himself threw the ball at the stumps. But that was because Marnus Labuschagne was batting outside of his crease — in doing so, attempting to take the lbw out of the game. In other words, seeking an advantage.”

Broad added that further supposed hypocrisy revealing England’s runout of New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme last UK summer – whereby Ollie Pope threw down the stumps from gully after the Black Caps allrounder wandered outside his crease – was “the most ludicrous comparison ever”.

It was widely accepted that Carey underarmed the ball at Bairstow’s stumps immediately after collecting the ball from a Cameron Green bouncer, something Broad acknowledged.

“So, within the laws of the game, is the ball still live because Alex Carey catches it and throws it? Probably,” he wrote.

However his wide-ranging article made a series of arguments to suggest the ball was, in fact, already dead, suggesting not only had the umpires “thought the over had finished”, but the Lord’s crowd and even radio commentators had moved on.

At the time, officiating umpire Ahsan Raza confirmed to players congregating in the middle that 'over' had not, in fact, been called.

Arriving at the crease immediately after the incident, Broad made his feeling known to the Australian players, some of which was picked up on stump mics.

The No.8 also sarcastically asked at the end of each over if he could leave his crease, a joke he admitted might have worn thin.

“It may have been a bit silly, but I also shouted ‘in’ every time I crossed the line. It annoyed the Australians for maybe half-an-hour, although after two-and-a-half hours, they were probably a bit bored of it.”

Looking ahead to the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday, Broad admitted his inclusion was not guaranteed.

“Selection is not my call, but although I have bowled more balls than anyone else in the series I will be ready for another five days.”

Broad (91.5 overs) has bowled over 18 overs more than Australia’s next-most used bowler in Cummins (73.4) this series.

In what is expected to be a charged-up atmosphere in Leeds, he backed the hosts to bounce back.

“I believe that whoever we put out on the field, we will do the business," he added. "Three matches left, we will now be faced with three result pitches. This series has turned into a shootout and we are very confident we can still do this.”

