Men's Ashes 2023

Broad interpretation of Aussie ritual elicits key moment

England quick shifted the bails and with it the fortunes of day two at The Oval, though his reasons for doing so were perhaps as odd as the act itself

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

29 July 2023, 06:50 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

