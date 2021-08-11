England v India Tests - Men's

Broad under a cloud, Moeen set to return at Lord's

Joe Root gives a strong indication that Moeen Ali will return to the England XI for the second Test against India

PA

11 August 2021, 08:33 AM AEST

