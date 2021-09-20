Vodafone Men's Ashes

Broad '100 per cent clear' the Ashes will go ahead

Veteran fast bowler says he plans to travel to Australia for the Ashes, but concedes uncertainty around quarantine will make the tour a challenging one

AAP

20 September 2021, 08:53 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo