'Not a real Ashes': Broad's Aussie sledge amid wild claim

Stuart Broad says Australia's 4-0 series win over England in 2021-22 does not count as a real Ashes victory, arguing pandemic restrictions made it void.

Broad will enter this year's Ashes as one of England's key weapons, particularly given his record against David Warner and Australia's left-handers.

QUICK SINGLE Trio recalled as Australia name WTC Final, Ashes squad

Seven weeks out from the first Test at Edgbaston, the England veteran has fired a shot across Australia's bow with his bizarre claim.

In a lengthy interview, he also predicted Australia will not know how to react to England's up-tempo style and that the visitors' batters could struggle.

Broad's comments come after England were comprehensively beaten in four of the five Tests in 2021-22, with only wet weather in Sydney saving them from a third series whitewash in 15 years.

Broad and James Anderson walk off after securing a draw in the fourth Test in Sydney // Getty

But regardless, Broad said the fact England had to endure a quarantine period and the teams spent part of the tour in a bubble meant it was not a true contest.

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series," Broad told England's Daily Mail.

"But in my mind I don't class that as a real Ashes.

"The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's road to the World Test Championship Final

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions.

"The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

Broad's comments were not the first complaints from the English camp about that series.

The top 20 deliveries from the 2021-22 men's Ashes

There were suggestions before the tour began some players would withdraw if families were not granted exemptions to enter Australia.

England then grew frustrated by wet weather washing out almost all of their preparations.

Then-coach Chris Silverwood was also unhappy with his quarantine conditions after he was one of several support staff to test positive to the virus during the Boxing Day Test.

But Covid is considerably less likely to play a significant role in the lead up to this year's Ashes.

QUICK SINGLE Bairstow fires on return after 241-day absence

England's 'Bazball revolution' of ultra-attacking Test cricket is instead likely to dominate the headlines before the series, with Broad warning Australia's batters not to try to emulate the home side's style.

"I'm fascinated to see how their bowling attack will defend against us, and it will be interesting to see how their batters stay calm because we play so aggressively now," Broad said.

"Will they be able stick to their game plans and bubbles when we're playing this style? That will be a test for them.

QUICK SINGLE Stokes wants pacy pitches for Ashes to suit 'Bazball'

"It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game.

"If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us.

"Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate.

"So if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking, 'Why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?'.

"I'd love Smith to dance down the track and sky one to mid-off early doors. That would be classic."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval