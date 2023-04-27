Men's Ashes 2023

'Not a real Ashes': Broad's Aussie sledge amid wild claim

England veteran Stuart Broad made the bizarre claim Australia's 4-0 Ashes win in 2021-22 does not count as a real victory due to Covid restrictions

27 April 2023, 12:24 PM AEST

