By the numbers: Broad's remarkable Ashes career

All of Stuart Broad's 47 Test wickets in Australia

151 | Ashes wickets, which is the most by an Englishman and second only to Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157).

8-15 | Broad's remarkable haul at Trent Bridge in 2015 is the best in an Ashes innings since Jim Laker's legendary 19-wicket match way back in 1956.

104 | Broad is the only Englishman to have taken 100-plus Ashes wickets at home, well ahead of next best, Ian Botham (78).

5 | The number of Ashes series in which Broad has taken 20-plus wickets – again putting him second only to Warne (six).

302 | Runs scored from No.10 by Broad, the most in Ashes history.

14 | Years since Broad's Ashes debut, which came in Cardiff in July 2009. His first Ashes wicket was Michael Clarke.

17 | Dismissals of David Warner, the second-most by a bowler over one batter in Ashes history (McGrath dismissed Mike Atherton 19 times). His next best in the Ashes are Steve Smith and Clarke (both 11 times).

23 | Wickets in the drawn 2019 series, his best return in an Ashes battle.

54.3 | Ashes strike-rate, marginally better than Dennis Lillee's (54.6) and narrowly behind Bob Willis (52.5), though some way from the distant clubhouse leader, McGrath (46.3), among those with 100 wickets.

8,206 | Balls bowled in the Ashes, the fourth-most behind Warne, Clarrie Grimmett and his long-time new-ball partner Jimmy Anderson.

Broad's overall Ashes record

40 matches, 151 wickets @ 28.93. SR: 54.3. Econ: 3.19. 5WI: 8. 10WM: 1. BBI: 8-15. BBM: 11-121

Batting: 67 inns, 1,013 runs @ 18.75. SR: 64.48. 50s: 4. HS: 65

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood