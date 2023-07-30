Men's Ashes 2023
By the numbers: Broad's remarkable Ashes career
We take a look at the statistics and records that have made England's enduring paceman one of the giants of the oldest rivalry in cricket
cricket.com.au
30 July 2023, 09:09 AM AEST
151 | Ashes wickets, which is the most by an Englishman and second only to Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157).
8-15 | Broad's remarkable haul at Trent Bridge in 2015 is the best in an Ashes innings since Jim Laker's legendary 19-wicket match way back in 1956.
104 | Broad is the only Englishman to have taken 100-plus Ashes wickets at home, well ahead of next best, Ian Botham (78).
5 | The number of Ashes series in which Broad has taken 20-plus wickets – again putting him second only to Warne (six).
302 | Runs scored from No.10 by Broad, the most in Ashes history.
14 | Years since Broad's Ashes debut, which came in Cardiff in July 2009. His first Ashes wicket was Michael Clarke.
17 | Dismissals of David Warner, the second-most by a bowler over one batter in Ashes history (McGrath dismissed Mike Atherton 19 times). His next best in the Ashes are Steve Smith and Clarke (both 11 times).
23 | Wickets in the drawn 2019 series, his best return in an Ashes battle.
54.3 | Ashes strike-rate, marginally better than Dennis Lillee's (54.6) and narrowly behind Bob Willis (52.5), though some way from the distant clubhouse leader, McGrath (46.3), among those with 100 wickets.
8,206 | Balls bowled in the Ashes, the fourth-most behind Warne, Clarrie Grimmett and his long-time new-ball partner Jimmy Anderson.
Broad's overall Ashes record
40 matches, 151 wickets @ 28.93. SR: 54.3. Econ: 3.19. 5WI: 8. 10WM: 1. BBI: 8-15. BBM: 11-121
Batting: 67 inns, 1,013 runs @ 18.75. SR: 64.48. 50s: 4. HS: 65
2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK
First Test: Australia won by two wickets
Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs
Third Test: England won by three wickets
Fourth Test: Match drawn
Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood