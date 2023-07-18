Axed AFL coach links up with Aussies in Manchester

Stuart Dew has linked up with good mate Travis Head at an Australia training session ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, a week after he was sacked as Gold Coast's AFL coach.

Dew has not spoken publicly since his abrupt axing last Tuesday, after five-and-a-half seasons at the helm for the Suns.

Instead, the former premiership player with Hawthorn and Port Adelaide booked an impromptu holiday to the United Kingdom.

A friend of fellow South Australian Head, Dew was spotted in full Australia kit at training ahead of Wednesday's Test in Manchester.

A week after being sacked as Gold Coast coach, Stuart Dew is at Old Trafford with the Australian cricket team.

He inspected the Old Trafford wicket and was spotted in deep discussion with Port Adelaide ambassador Head, fellow South Australian Alex Carey and Victorian quick Scott Boland.

His appearance in Australia's Ashes camp follows that of retired Geelong captain Joel Selwood, who shares a connection with the national team's coach Andrew McDonald.

Young F1 star Oscar Piastri also linked up with the Aussies in London ahead of the Lord’s Test.

The Suns board met last Monday night to vote Dew out, despite the coach winning a two-year contract extension last season.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

