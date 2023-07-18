Men's Ashes 2023
Axed AFL coach links up with Aussies in Manchester
Sacked by the Gold Coast Suns last week, Stuart Dew decided to book an impromptu trip to the UK
AAP
18 July 2023, 11:21 AM AEST
Stuart Dew has linked up with good mate Travis Head at an Australia training session ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, a week after he was sacked as Gold Coast's AFL coach.
Dew has not spoken publicly since his abrupt axing last Tuesday, after five-and-a-half seasons at the helm for the Suns.
Instead, the former premiership player with Hawthorn and Port Adelaide booked an impromptu holiday to the United Kingdom.
A friend of fellow South Australian Head, Dew was spotted in full Australia kit at training ahead of Wednesday's Test in Manchester.
A week after being sacked as Gold Coast coach, Stuart Dew is at Old Trafford with the Australian cricket team.https://t.co/oNpAxuVc6h pic.twitter.com/oAFzULq2R0— Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) July 17, 2023
He inspected the Old Trafford wicket and was spotted in deep discussion with Port Adelaide ambassador Head, fellow South Australian Alex Carey and Victorian quick Scott Boland.
His appearance in Australia's Ashes camp follows that of retired Geelong captain Joel Selwood, who shares a connection with the national team's coach Andrew McDonald.
Young F1 star Oscar Piastri also linked up with the Aussies in London ahead of the Lord’s Test.
The Suns board met last Monday night to vote Dew out, despite the coach winning a two-year contract extension last season.
2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK
First Test: Australia won by two wickets
Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs
Third Test: England won by three wickets
Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford
Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood