Men's Ashes 2023

Axed AFL coach links up with Aussies in Manchester

Sacked by the Gold Coast Suns last week, Stuart Dew decided to book an impromptu trip to the UK

AAP

18 July 2023, 11:21 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo