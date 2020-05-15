Sunday stream: Faulkner's miracle run chase in full

It was the day the legend of The Finisher was born and you can re-live every ball this Sunday.

The match is best remembered for its thrilling finish, but there were also some spectacular one-handed catches and a match-turning no-ball incident that make this game one to enjoy all over again.

Setting the scene

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Michael Clarke (c), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Brad Haddin (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Clint McKay

England: Alastair Cook (c), Ian Bell, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Tim Bresnan, Chris Jordan, Boyd Rankin

Approaching three months since their tour of Australia began, England’s battered cricketers are still chasing their first international win of the summer as they arrive in Brisbane for the second match of a five-game ODI series.

Australia’s historic 5-0 Ashes whitewash was followed by a comfortable victory in the first ODI at the MCG and the news doesn’t get any better for England; their Test tormentor, Mitchell Johnson, returns to the Australian side here having been rested from the series opener.

Mitch Johnson's thunderbolts at the Gabba, 2013

And he’s back at a ground where the Ashes carnage began almost two months ago, although he’s returned clean shaven and without the moustache that had reached iconic status during the Test summer.

The Australians will again be without the injured Shane Watson as they continue their build towards a World Cup on home soil in 12 months’ time.

Johnson returns alongside Clint McKay and Nathan Coulter-Nile in an all-seam attack complemented by left-armer James Faulkner, who has impressed with that bat as much as with the ball in the past six months.

England have lost all six internationals so far this summer // Getty

The Tasmanian enjoyed a golden series in India last October-November, slamming 64 off 29 balls to win the match in Mohali and then hammering a century from No.7 in the order in Bangalore, the fastest ODI hundred ever scored by an Australian male.

There were some bright spots for England in the series opener, with white-ball specialists Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler showing good signs late in their batting innings as England look to find the right formula ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Both teams are working towards the 2015 World Cup // Getty

Paceman Chris Jordan also impressed in Melbourne and will again boost a pace attack featuring recent Test debutants Boyd Rankin and Ben Stokes, the allrounder who will bat at No.8 in this match.

But England will be without the enigmatic Kevin Pietersen, who has been rested for the limited-overs leg of this tour as rumours swirl of a rift between the star batsman and coach Andy Flower.