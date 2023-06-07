Looking back at the 'farcical' original Test showpiece

With Australia's first foray into an ICC men's Test cricket decider comes a chance to reclaim their recently challenged standing as the premier long-form outfit of preceding years, which slipped after suffering a painful away series loss to a bitter rival in the lead-up to the play-off.

Those who question Australia's credentials point to the recent susceptibility of their top-order batting, and note both their left-handed openers are in the twilight of celebrated Test careers with one of the veterans battling to retain his place in the starting XI.

But the team remains quietly confident the return of their highly rated seam-bowling allrounder gives them crucial flexibility against a star-studded opposition.

The above might seem a passable synopsis of Australia's lead-in to their maiden World Test Championship appearance, against India at The Oval starting today.

The newly deposed number one Test team will be hellbent on reversing the loss to Rohit Sharma's men earlier this year, with heavy focus on prolific openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja and much expected of budding allrounder Cameron Green.

But it's also the same scenario that confronted a previous Australia outfit ahead of the ICC's inaugural 'Super Series', a one-off Test showpiece against a World XI and played alongside three complementary one-day internationals in Melbourne and Sydney during October 2005.

At that time, Australia had ridden roughshod over all comers for four years only to be dethroned by England in a stunning Ashes result weeks before the Super Series kicked off.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting with World XI captain Graeme Smith on the eve of the contest // Getty

Matthew Hayden (aged almost 34) and Justin Langer (35) were the ageing openers with the former admitting his Test tenure had been temporarily saved by a last-gasp hundred in the final Ashes fixture, having failed to pass 50 in his preceding 10 Test innings.

The exciting allrounder to whom selectors turned was then 24-year-old Shane Watson who had made his Test debut at the start of that year, but was overlooked by selectors for the Test leg of the subsequent UK campaign.

Watson's recall for the Super Series Test final also meant Australia had sufficient seam bowling options to unleash dual leg spinners Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill on the early season SCG pitch, after MacGill had spent the entire Ashes series running drinks and stockpiling frustration.

But amid the eerie similarities stands a stark point of difference – the current form of the ICC's Test supremacy decider has at least survived to its second incarnation, whereas the 'best against the rest' concept of 18 years ago was declared pretty much dead on arrival.

*****

In the words of then ICC chief executive (and former Australia cricket supremo) Malcolm Speed, the Super Series concept neatly ticked two boxes.

The first was to breathe life into an international men's competition that – up until the fabled 2005 Ashes battle in the UK – had become something of a procession for Australia's Test and ODI outfits led by Steve Waugh and then Ricky Ponting.

"Australia was virtually unbeatable in both forms of the game and international cricket was crying out for a team to challenge its dominance," Speed wrote in his autobiography 'Sticky Wicket'.

"In the absence of one of the ICC's full members stepping up, a composite team of top players seemed an attractive alternative."

The other vital metric was money, with the ICC keen to add another showcase event to its quadrennial World Cup and biennial Champions Trophy tournaments to ensure maximum returns for global broadcast rights deals that covered a four-year cycle.

Hayden, Gilchrist aggression puts World XI to the sword

But while it delivered a hefty $US10m dividend for the ICC member administrations, it failed to win support from crowds in Australia not-long recovered from football seasons and where the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games loomed, or indeed some of its key participants.

"As a contest, the series was farcical," Adam Gilchrist penned in his memoir 'True Colours', even though he was adjudged player of the hybrid series and took possession of a sensible six-cylinder family sedan for his efforts.

Ponting was no-more enthused post-playing, devoting just three sentences of his 700-page autobiographical tome to the Super Series' crowning glory that was scheduled across six days but – if not for rain and bad light interruptions – would have been over in three.

"The World XI Test was a bit of a non-event," Ponting wrote in 'At the Close of Play'.

"The other team didn't seem as committed and some of the overseas stars partied harder than they played."

It spelled the end for confected teams though wasn't the first time a World XI line-up had been trotted out.

Composite teams took the place of South Africa for scheduled series in England (1970) and Australia (1971-72) due to sporting bans imposed on the African nation for its apartheid laws, and Kerry Packer revived the concept to create a triangular contest in his World Series Cricket of 1977.

However, despite the presence of some of the game's all-time greats in those competitions, none were afforded recognition as official Tests or ODIs and the decision to bestow such status on the Super Series rankled players, statisticians and the ICC's own Chief Executives Committee before a ball was bowled.

It remains the only non-bilateral Test match included in the game's 146-year history, and without it all-time leading wicket-taker Muthiah Muralidaran would have finished his playing days five short of the mystical 800 mark.

There were other problems that plagued the fortnight-long festival from the outset.

Its proximity to the end of an Ashes series that stretched until mid-September meant Australia's Test players and England duo Andrew Flintoff and Steve Harmison had just weeks to digest that result before fronting up again.

Flintoff later admitted he would have been better served sitting out the Super Series, but was lured by the prospect of rubbing shoulders in the dressing room with India batting deity Sachin Tendulkar who the England allrounder had "admired for a long time".

By the time Tendulkar pulled out of the event having missed much of 2005 due to an elbow injury, Flintoff had already committed although his waning enthusiasm for the event was shared by Tendulkar's replacement, enigmatic Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Despite England inflicting Australia's only Test series defeat in four years, the Ashes holders provided just two members of the World XI squad as selected by former greats Sunil Gavaskar (India), Clive Lloyd (West Indies), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Richard Hadlee (New Zealand), Mike Atherton (England) and Jonty Rhodes (South Africa).

The World XI Test outfit was led by South Africa's Graeme Smith who had never previously played in Australia, while skipper for the preceding ODI fixtures staged under a roof at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (the MCG was being redeveloped for the Commonwealth Games) was his compatriot Shaun Pollock.

From the Vault: Gayle stars for World XI

The decision to omit Pollock from the World's Test XI raised eyebrows, with his place filled by NZ left-arm spinner (now Australia assistant coach) Daniel Vettori while opting for Smith as captain ahead of England's triumphant Ashes leader Michael Vaughan was another source of debate.

"If we can get all eleven individuals up to the standard that they've achieved throughout their careers, then we can go a long way to winning this Test match," Smith said prophetically prior to the Test.

"I want to see the right intensity, the right heart."

Australia's line-up also caused conjecture, not least among the playing group who were bemused as to why Damien Martyn was made scapegoat for the Ashes loss although it was the need to include Watson as a foil for the dual leg-spinner ploy that proved both persuasive and decisive.

Australia – chosen ahead of South Africa and India to host the first iteration of what the ICC was adamant would become a regular event – had also witnessed first-hand how effective an allrounder of Flintoff's calibre had proved in the Ashes, and were planning ahead.

Watson did make his mark in the Super Series Test, but not with bat (24 and 10) or ball (0-38 off six overs).

In what would become a poignant portent of his highly successful subsequent career, Watson became the first Test batter to be adjudged lbw via the third umpire referral system that was trialled by the ICC in the one-off Test.

Watson becomes technology's first lbw victim

The technology – which could only be enlisted by on-field umpires Simon Taufel and Rudi Koertzen – featured a pitch map to adjudge if the ball pitched in line with the stumps, but not other exotics such as ball-tracking or 'snickometer'.

Those tools remained available to TV broadcasters, though not off-field official Darrell Hair.

As a consequence, when Hayden shouldered arms to Harmison in the opening session and was struck on the pad, the decision was outsourced to Hair who made the call (without the aid of Hawkeye projections) the ball would have bounced over the stumps.

Hayden, who backed up his career-saving 138 in the final Ashes Test with the sole century of the Super Series Test (111 off 180 balls), revealed at the close of day one he felt the lbw shout was "absolutely dead" until the third umpire reprieve.

Hayden survived a dangerous leave despite the TV umpire getting involved // Getty

Michael Clarke became the first Test batter to be deemed caught by a close-in fielder on evidence tendered by technology, albeit a case that was scarcely conclusive, while Watson entered history as the first lbw victim.

The fact that decision found in favour of Muralidaran who was bowling his off-breaks around the wicket to the right-hander prompted speculation how many times he and Warne – then both in the autumn of their remarkable careers – had been denied wickets against batters who preferred to use their pads.

Having chosen to bat first, Australia finished day one 6-331 with Gilchrist's unbeaten 94 ensuring extra patrons next morning in the expectation he would bounce back from his Ashes nightmare with a 16th Test hundred.

Instead, his England tormentor Flintoff removed him with the second ball of day two – via the decision review system – triggering a lower-order implosion whereby Australia's last four wickets fell for 14 runs, three of them to the Englishman who was labouring with a persistent ankle injury.

The early loss of Smith and Dravid to Australia's new-ball pair Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath meant the World XI's top-order hopes rested heavily on Brian Lara whose most recent first-class innings came four months earlier and who had warmed up with scores of 0, 5 and 0 in the ODIs.

He managed another five before McGrath once again pinned him in front of his stumps with a neatly executed plan ultimately upheld by the third umpire.

"I noticed the new ball was dipping around (and) when Brian came out to bat I decided to throw him the bait immediately," McGrath revealed in his biography 'Line and Strength' of the dismissal that carried him past Courtney Walsh's benchmark of 519 wickets to become the then-most successful fast bowler in Tests.

"I'd bowl the first two balls across him then attempt to sneak one back for the 'kill'.

"I guess what surprised me most was it actually worked … Lara went across his wicket and the ball swung back and hit him in front. I knew straight away he was gone …"

The only meaningful resistance from the star-strewn World XI line-up was provided by India opener Virender Sehwag (a typically combative 76 from 82 balls) and the then-top-ranked Test batter Jacques Kallis (44 off 94) before the rest succumbed to spin.

Australia steamroll World XI as Warne, MacGill star

But shortly before he was brilliantly stumped by Gilchrist having been fully flummoxed by MacGill, Inzamam became a point of spirited discussion when he propped somnambulantly forward to Australia's auxiliary leggie with the resultant appeal outsourced to his future antagonist, Hair.

"Here is a huge potential change in the way cricket will be in the future, if this is given out pad first," Mark Nicholas cooed in commentary before the third umpire eventually ruled in Inzamam's favour.

"Historically, umpires have said 'well I can't be sure if there was bat first or pad first' … I hope it's given not out because I really feel there's some doubt there.

"Wouldn't the game change if spinners started to get those?"

The inadequacies of the innovation were laid bare when keeper Mark Boucher was clearly aggrieved at being adjudged caught behind off Warne.

But with no facility for players to challenge on-field adjudications, he was left to his fate with subsequent 'snicko' information confirming the decisive noise was Boucher's bat brushing pad.

As events transpired, it was talent rather than technology that proved definitive for Australia's leg spinners as MacGill (4-39) and Warne (3-23) conquered the World for 190, with Australia's first innings advantage of 155 extended to 221 for the loss of Langer after two days play.

Murali gives World XI hope as Aussies set big target

It was the intervention of another futuristic tool – floodlights that had previously been forbidden at red-ball fixtures – that allowed play to begin on day three amid regular rain and heavy clouds and, after breaking a 122-run second-wicket stand between Hayden (77) and Ponting (54), the World XI enjoyed their brightest patch.

In a worrying flashback to their Ashes struggles, Australia's batting succumbed to the speed and skill of Harmison and Flintoff, as well as Muralidaran's impenetrable guile (three wickets apiece) as the Test heavyweight lost 9-47 to be knocked over for 199 in the final session.

In light so gloomy the umpires only allowed an over each from Australia's new-ball pair before the spinners were summoned, McGrath bamboozled Smith and then MacGill snared the bonus wicket of Sehwag from an extravagant cut shot to leave the World XI 2-15 at stumps, chasing 355.

Morning rain delayed the start of day four by 45 minutes, and barely 8,000 people turned up – lifting the match total to just above 81,000 - to watch Australia duly clean up the world's best in rapid time.

The denouement was not without drama, with Inzamam again central when he was fired lbw for a second-ball duck by Koertzen who confidently confirmed Lee's appeal without referral to the third umpire, only for replays to show the ball sliding distinctly down leg.

MacGill takes five as Australia win big in Super Test

It was therefore scarcely surprising when, asked post-match if the introduction of technology had aided the accuracy of decision making, Smith replied pithily: "No".

In its summation of the series, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack decreed: "Overall, the case for greater use of technology remained at best unproven."

Not that it would have made much difference, given Inzamam's was one of four ducks recorded by the World's last six batters as their final five wickets tumbled for 22 in the course of 88 deliveries, with MacGill's 5-43 not enough to prevent him being dropped for Australia's next Test.

Less than an hour after the home team had secured their 210-run win with two and a half days to spare and total Super Series winnings of $US1.3 million in their pockets, Speed flagged the ICC was unlikely to repeat the exercise.

"Things did not work out as we had hoped," he would subsequently write.

"The concept proved that while it was possible to pick a side of world-class players, it was far harder to turn that side into a team, a collective unit full of passion and determined to win for each other.

"The (World XI) players were, for the most part, happy to be there and they were paid well, but when the crunch came, few of them rose to the occasion."

Ultimately, it was that disconnect between a close-knit group of teammates spurred by the need to restore recently dented national pride, and a band of gifted virtuosos whose sole incentive was justifying their $A25,000-per-match performance fee that saw the Super Series initiative fail.

Harmison would later reveal that reality hit home for him at the top of his bowling mark at the SCG, when he glanced down at his playing shirt and was struck by the glaring absence of England's three lions logo.

In his memoir 'Ashes to Ashes', Flintoff admitted about the Super Series experience: "One thing I missed was the intensity of playing cricket that really matters.

"When you play for England, there is real passion because it matters so much to you and everyone in the country.

"Being part of a Rest of the World team just wasn't as special.

"Whether I got Ricky Ponting out or he hit me for six didn't matter so much in that series."

It took more than a decade for the ICC to revisit the idea for the title of top-ranked Test team to be settled on the field.

But as the celebrations in New Zealand's dressing room when they triumphed in the inaugural Test Championship final two years ago graphically showed, the new concept quite clearly matters.