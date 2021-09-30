Strikers sign South Africa skipper after Bates withdraws

The Adelaide Strikers will be without captain Suzie Bates this Weber WBBL season but have acted quickly to sign a big-name replacement, with South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk joining the club.

New Zealand star Bates has been a staple in blue since WBBL|02 but has withdrawn from WBBL|07 due to the difficulties surrounding international travel, following the closure of the trans-Tasman bubble.

The allrounder has been in England touring with the White Ferns, and the team are guaranteed their spots in hotel quarantine when they return home to New Zealand this week.

No such guarantee would have been available to Bates had she instead travelled to Australia for the Big Bash; with a strict cap on places in managed isolation, there are currently more than 30,000 Kiwis worldwide who are waiting to return home, a cohort that includes players left stranded in Australia when the NRLW season was postponed last month.

"At the time I had to make the decision, I had a spot booked by New Zealand Cricket to get me back into NZ and if I gave it up to fly straight to Australia, there was high chance of being stranded in Australia post the Big Bash," Bates explained.

"This was not a risk I was willing to take with what the White Ferns have coming up this summer, including a home World Cup (beginning in March).

"I love this club; I love playing for the Strikers so it was not an easy decision, but I look forward to following and supporting the team as best I can."

Bates is not the first New Zealander to withdraw from the tournament; Amelia Kerr had already opted out of her contract with the Brisbane Heat to focus on her mental health, while WBBL regulars Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite will not appear this season.

Van Niekerk was without a WBBL deal after parting ways with the Sydney Sixers at the end of WBBL|06, and after hitting form in The Hundred through July and August, the 28-year-old made an ideal replacement for Bates.

The leg-spinning allrounder had endured a torrid run of injuries across the past couple of years, but starred in the UK's new 100-ball competition, She was named player of the tournament after averaging 43 with the bat and collecting eight wickets as she captained the Oval Originals to the inaugural title.

"It is no coincidence that Dane has played in winning teams, she leads by example and always performs on the biggest stages," Adelaide Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"Dane comes to Australia in incredible form off the back of The Hundred and South Africa's tour of the West Indies and we can't wait to see her take the field as a Striker."

Van Niekerk joins fellow South African Laura Wolvaardt at the Strikers, and likely rounds out their overseas contingent.

Each club can have a maximum of five marquee players, including CA-contracted Australians. If, as expected, Megan Schutt re-signs, she will take the fifth and final marquee position.

Strikers WBBL|07 list so far: Darcie Brown*, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath*, Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Dane van Niekerk (SA), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

In: Dane van Niekerk (Sixers), Jemma Barsby (Scorchers)

Out: Suzie Bates, Ellen Falconer (Renegades)

WBBL|06 players off contract: Megan Schutt*, Annie Neil, Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor (WI)

*Australia contracted player