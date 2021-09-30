Weber WBBL|07

Strikers sign South Africa skipper after Bates withdraws

Dane van Niekerk has a new WBBL home, replacing New Zealand's Suzie Bates at Adelaide Strikers

Laura Jolly

30 September 2021, 11:25 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

