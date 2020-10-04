Bates ruled out of ODIs with shoulder injury

New Zealand's hopes of turning the tables on Australia in the Rose Bowl Series have been dealt a significant blow, with veteran batter Suzie Bates ruled out for the final two matches with a shoulder injury.

Late in Australia's successful run chase in game one on Saturday, Bates landed awkwardly in the field after attempting to stop a Sophie Molineux boundary with a full-length dive, and played no further part in the match.

The Kiwis will also again be without Lauren Down, who missed the final T20I and the first ODI and has not recovered from an elbow issue.

"Suzie has undergone scans and we are now in consultation with New Zealand Cricket's medical advisors to determine the best course of action," said NZ's interim physiotherapist, Zoe Russell.

"At this stage, Suzie has commenced rehabilitation but won't play a part in the final two ODIs.

"Lauren is recovering well from her elbow injury sustained in the second T20I but is unavailable for the second ODI.

"We are continuing to monitor her progress and remain hopeful for a return this series."

Bates has failed to make a significant impact in this series but boasts an outstanding ODI record, with a career average of 42.50 from 125 matches, while three of her 10 hundreds have come against Australia.

"Losing Suzie for the remaining two matches is obviously a big loss," said head coach Bob Carter. "Any time you lose a player with well over 100 ODIs of experience and a wealth of runs, it's hard to replace them.

"Lauren's injury, while minor, is unfortunately keeping her on the sideline for the time being. She's been showing plenty of promise in the nets and we remain hopeful she will play a part in this series.

"We have an extended squad in Australia, so as a coaching group we'll look at our options and put out the best possible team to contest the second ODI."

Bates is set to captain Adelaide Strikers in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League from October 25, while the second ODI in the Rose Bowl Series begins at 10.10am local time on Monday at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports