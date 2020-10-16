Injury update: Mixed news for Kiwis as Perry fires up

Strikers captain Suzie Bates is confident she is on track to overcome a shoulder injury in time for her team's opening game of the Rebel WBBL season, however the news is less promising for Lea Tahuhu and the Melbourne Renegades.

New Zealand star Bates was ruled out of the One-Day International series against Australia in Brisbane earlier this month after hurting her shoulder following an awkward dive in the field.

A scan has cleared the 33-year-old of significant damage and Bates hopes to take the field – at least as a batter, if not a bowler – for Adelaide's series opener against the Hobart Hurricanes at Hurstville Oval on October 25.

QUICK SINGLE Dr Redmayne prescribes Big Bash tonic for 2020 blues

"It was a bit of a bummer to have hurt it, but I feel like I've made quite a bit of progress," Bates told cricket.com.au.

"I'm going to be playing it by ear but I feel like each day I'm getting slightly better and can do something new.

"I had an MRI straight away (after the injury) and there was a bit of ligament damage, but the rest of the shoulder is in really good condition which is a good sign.

"So if I can give that ligament time to heal I should be good to go … it's a little bit touch and go but the plan is to be able to take part in that first game.

"(Bowling) might take a little bit longer (to get loads in) but the good thing is we've got plenty of seamers in the attack so it's nice to know I don't need to rush back."

Fast bowler Tahuhu was also ruled out of the ODI series after suffering a side strain, but the nature of the injury means the Renegades are currently unsure whether the 30-year-old will recover in time to take part in any of their campaign.

While a full 59-game WBBL|06 season will be played inside the Sydney hub, the schedule has been condensed into five weeks, leaving less time for recovery.

"I'm not a physio, but anything to do with sides and obliques and quick bowlers is a bit awkward," Renegades coach Lachlan Stevens told cricket.com.au.

"We're not sure what sort of usage she'll be able to get out of it in the tournament or if she'll be able to play at all.

"We'll work that out as we go along."

The Strikers and Renegades are not the only clubs sweating on injuries following the trans-Tasman matches; Ellyse Perry is another on the comeback trail after a setback in her recovery from a hamstring injury delayed her return to the game.

However, the Sixers captain is confident of being fully fit to both bat and bowl in their tournament opener against the Sydney Thunder, a belief echoed by her coach Ben Sawyer this week.

"I loved the comment she made in the media that she not only wants to come back, she wants to come back even better," Sawyer told cricket.com.au.

"She's going to come back as an allrounder in our team and we'll look after her at training and things like that, but I expect her to be out there bowling quick.

"In her recent couple of bowling sessions, her numbers on the GPS and her run-up speeds were as quick as she's ever had them.

"So in terms of her bowling, I'm extremely confident she's going to come back probably even better than what she was."

Meanwhile Brisbane Heat bowler Delissa Kimmince is hopeful of making a return to Premier cricket this weekend after missing the ODIs against Brisbane due to a hamstring concern.

A host of other Heat players will turn out for local clubs in Queensland this weekend, with New Zealand imports Amelia Kerr (Wynnum-Manly/Redlands and Maddy Green (Sunshine Coast) among those set to have a hit out.

The 59-game WBBL|06 season will be played entirely in a Sydney hub beginning on October 25.