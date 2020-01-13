Sydney book National T20 Championships spot

Sydney have won the NSW Premier T20 competition, defeating Hawkesbury by 46 runs in a rain-affected final at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday.

By making the final both Sydney and Hawkesbury have qualified to compete in the National Premier T20 Championships, to be held in Adelaide in March.

The National Premier T20 Championships will feature 10 club sides from around the country. The winner of each state and territory's respective T20 competitions will qualify for the national event, with Victoria and New South Wales to each send two teams.

Sydney secured their second T20 title in three seasons largely thanks to former NSW Blues wicketkeeper-batsman and club captain Daniel Smith, who plundered 89 from 47 balls.

Sydney captain Dan Smith in action // Ian Bird

Smith's player of the match performance helped Sydney to 3-169 from their rain-reduced 15 overs. Competing in their first NSW Premier T20 Final, Hawkesbury finished 7-123 in reply.

Sydney allrounder Ryan Felsch claimed 4-15 from three overs, dismissing the top three Hawkesbury batsmen, including Hawks captain and former Australia ODI player Peter Forrest for 42 from 25 balls.

Ryan Felsch claimed 4-15 in three overs // Ian Bird

After much-needed rain delayed the start of play, Sydney lost two early wickets for 25 before Smith was joined at the crease by Nick Gubbins, who peeled off 57 not out from 34 balls. The pair shared a 144-run third wicket stand from 79 deliveries.

Smith, 37, cleared the boundary rope seven times during his match-defining knock and reached it on four occasions. Gubbins hit just as many fours and three sixes.

Peter Forrest clubbed 42 for Hawkesbury // Ian Bird

Sydney fast bowler Nic Bills also claimed three catches to complement his tidy figures of 1-21 from three overs.

Forrest finished third leading run-scorer for the tournament with 338 runs at 48.29, including what was then the fastest First Grade T20 century recorded, when he blasted 106 from just 41 balls against Sydney University in November. He reached his century in 39 deliveries.

This was surpassed by Parramatta batsman Ben Abbott – brother of Sydney Sixers and Australia player Sean Abbott – later in the T20 Cup who took just 35 balls.