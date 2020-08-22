Big Bash champs to defend crown without big guns

Steve Smith and co helped the Sydney Sixers storm to the Big Bash title in February but the reigning Big Bash champions are preparing to defend their crown this summer without their biggest stars.

The potential for Australia's best players to again feature in this year's BBL shapes as a major logistical headache given Tests (against India) and ODIs (against India and New Zealand) are scheduled to overlap with the 10th Big Bash season.

State border restrictions, protocols for entering and leaving bio-secure 'bubbles' and the likelihood of further schedule alterations are expected to prove major challenges for all BBL clubs hoping to feature their Australian players.

Smith, along with Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, returned for the BBL’s business end last season and all played vital roles in a dominant finals campaign that culminated in a trophy-clinching triumph at the SCG in February.

Coach Greg Shipperd acknowledged they will likely be without them in their bid to go back-to-back.

"I would have thought, looking at the international program right through January, that those all-form players are not going to be available," Shipperd told cricket.com.au.

"There's a consistent conversation about how to get them involved but it's a pretty unique year and everyone will be scrambling to provide enough good-quality international cricket.

"Despite us absolutely wanting to have them involved, we understand this year that's unlikely to be the case.

"But let's keep our minds open to looking for gaps in the program in future years to have them involved."

It means the Sixers will have their depth tested in BBL10, though Shipperd has few worries in that regard.

The club could yet add to their playing stocks but the core of Josh Philippe, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques and Ben Dwarshuis, who formed the backbone of the Sixers regular-season success last season before Smith, Hazlewood and Lyon dropped in at the business end, remains strong.

Less heralded types like Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope and Justin Avendano who did not play in the final against the Melbourne Stars also chipped in with meaningful performances during the season.

Their impact proved crucial as key men Sean Abbott, Stephen O'Keefe and Jackson Bird all missed games at various points.

No club in BBL09 fielded more players who featured in at least four games than the Sixers.

"For us it was about having 18 members in the squad ready to play," said Shipperd. "We had big player churn for various reasons across the course of the season.

"It certainly didn't hurt that we had Lyon and Hazlewood come back into the group and have some big-pressure and big-time players back. Steve Smith was a wonderful addition to the group too.

"We ticked the list management box which is really important."

Sydney Sixers BBL09 squad (still to be finalised): Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (OS), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk.