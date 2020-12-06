KFC BBL|10

Preview: Sixers add all-round depth to champion side

The Sydney Sixers have added some experienced allrounders to their title-winning side and will get a late-season boost when their Test stars return

Martin Smith

6 December 2020, 07:41 AM AEST

