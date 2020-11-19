Rebel WBBL|06

'Fight and ticker': Perry's tough talk as Sixers aim for finals

After five successive defeats the Sydney Sixers looked a spent force in WBBL|06 but a gutsy performance in a nail-biter against the Sydney Thunder may just be the spark they needed

Laura Jolly

19 November 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo