Sixers embrace new BBL home away from home

Sydney Sixers veteran Dan Christian says Manuka Oval will serve as a good substitute for SCG in Saturday’s BBL Qualifier final against Perth Scorchers

AAP

29 January 2021, 02:19 PM AEST

