Sandhu handed BBL lifeline as clubs add squad depth

Former Australia ODI quick Gurinder Sandhu has been given a lifeline in the KFC BBL, signing a deal with the Sydney Sixers.

Having been delisted by the Thunder after last season as well as Tasmania at state level, Sandhu had moved to Brisbane in the winter in the hope of revitalizing his career in Queensland.

Instead, the right-armer has been signed by the Sixers as a replacement player for Test star Mitchell Starc, who will be unavailable until the final weeks of the tournament.

The signing of Sandhu comes as several BBL clubs name players to replace some big names who are set to be away on international duty for the early weeks of the competition.

The Sixers have also signed Tasmanian duo Tom Rogers and Lawrence Neil-Smith as replacements for Test squad member Sean Abbott and seam bowler Jackson Bird, who will miss the early stages of the tournament on Australia A duty. Test spinner Nathan Lyon is also set to be replaced in their squad.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat have signed former Hobart Hurricanes allrounder Simon Milenko plus Jack Wood and Lachy Pfeffer as replacements for Test trio Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Swepson and Joe Burns.

It comes a day after West Indian Andre Fletcher (a replacement for Jonny Bairstow at the Melbourne Stars) and Pakistan spin star Imad Wasim (Melbourne Renegades) added more international flavour to the competition.

Australia’s Test players are expected to be available after the Vodafone Test Series against India, which finishes on January 19, and more replacement signings are expected ahead of the first match of the season next Thursday.

"Having played BBL cricket since BBL|02, I think experience is something I can bring the Sydney Sixers,” Sandhu said.

"It feels awesome to be here, it feels really good. It’s a new place for me. Some fresh faces and some old faces too which has kind of been good for me to get back and see some old Cricket NSW teammates.

"It's exciting wearing the magenta. It’s obviously different to what I've worn around this time of year coming into Christmas."

The Sixers, the defending champions, will open the KFC BBL|10 season at Blundstone Arena next Thursday when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes.