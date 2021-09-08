Sixers secure final piece of the puzzle for BBL title defence

The Sydney Sixers have locked in all 11 members of the side that stormed to a second consecutive Big Bash title last summer, finalising their squad for this season with the signing of Jackson Bird.

Bird, 34, was part of Sydney's squad for the title-winning campaigns in BBL|09 and BBL|10 and has signed a new two-year deal to stay at the club.

It means all 11 players who beat the Perth Scorchers in last season's final have now been signed for this summer, with Bird the final piece of the puzzle.

Having also secured super coach Greg Shipperd to a new deal, the Sixers are clearly hoping the same formula can steer them to an unprecedented third consecutive trophy.

QUICK SINGLE Big Bash squads: How each team is shaping up

"(BBL|10) was my first title as a professional cricketer, so that was something really special towards the back end of last season after a pretty tough BBL campaign on the road," Bird said.

"I feel like my performances over the last two years have been pretty solid, so I'm pretty stoked that the Sixers want me around for another two years."

The signing of Bird also completes the Sydney club's 18-man roster for BBL|11, although players can be added in the case of injury or international selection.

While some clubs are yet to confirm up to a third of their squads, including four teams who are yet to fill any of their three international spots, it's a testament to the stability at the Sixers that they've confirmed their full roster a little less than three months before the start of the new season.

Sydney Sixers too strong for Scorchers and go back-to-back

"To be able to regain the services of Jackson is a huge bonus and it means the Sixers are in a really good shape retaining the majority of their players from last year," Sixers list manager Lisa Sthalekar said.

"He gives us that experience with the new ball up front. He can also bowl in the Powerplay.

"The experiences he's had at the next level for Australia, albeit not as much as he would have liked, also really does help players know what to do in difficult situations and I think that's really important."

The only concern for Shipperd heading into the new season will be around player availability.

English pair James Vince and Tom Curran are both outsides chances of being a part of England's Ashes squad, which would effectively rule them out for the season, while they would also miss a handful of matches early in the tournament if they're named in the secondary Lions squad.

Spinner Nathan Lyon also looks set to miss the majority of the season due to Test commitments.

Sydney Sixers BBL|11 squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (ENG)