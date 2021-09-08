KFC BBL|11

Sixers secure final piece of the puzzle for BBL title defence

The Sydney Sixers sign fast bowler Jackson Bird to complete their initial 18-player squad for the 2021-22 season

8 September 2021, 06:53 AM AEST

